Rolling Stones Top StubHub’s Top U.S. Summer Tours (EXCLUSIVE)

The Rolling Stones rescheduled North American tour topped ticket marketplace StubHub’s fifth annual summer preview of the most in-demand acts of the season. Tickets for their forthcoming jaunt across the continent — which was delayed for several weeks by Mick Jagger’s heart surgery — topped last summer’s most in-demand tour, Taylor Swift, by 45%, and they outpace this year’s No. 2 act, Queen, by nearly 52% and have garnered as much in sales as Queen and Paul McCartney combined (No. 2 and No. 3 respectively).

Unusually for recent years, young artists are a major presence on the list, with Ariana Grande and teenagers Billie Eilish and JoJo Siwa making a strong showing among veteran acts.

The tally is based on total sales on StubHub for U.S. tour dates from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2019:

The Rolling Stones Queen with Adam Lambert Paul McCartney Ariana Grande Shawn Mendes Billie Eilish JoJo Siwa Twenty One Pilots Hootie and the Blowfish Florida Georgia Line

“This summer music season stands out with the widest generational representation of artists we’ve ever seen at StubHub,” said Jeff Poirier, General Manager of Music for StubHub. “Seeing veteran acts like The Rolling Stones, Queen and Paul McCartney top the list is something we’ve come to expect. Coming off of BTS’s reign at the beginning of the year, it’s refreshing to continue to see young faces and emerging genres drive significant demand as represented by Billie Eilish and JoJo Siwa’s presence on the list.”