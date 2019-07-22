×

Roc Nation Label Names Shari Bryant and Omar Grant Co-Presidents

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: Mark Clennon

Roc Nation has named Shari Bryant and Omar Grant co-presidents of the Roc Nation Label, the company announced today. The two will lead the Roc Nation team to develop strategies for signed artists while continuing to build the talent roster, according to the announcement.

“There is no better way to celebrate my 20th anniversary in the music business than to return home,” Bryant commented. “The values and lessons that the Roc Nation founders instilled in me provided me the tools to become the best executive I could possibly be. I am honored to make even more history with my family.”

Grant said, “After nine incredible years here, it’s an unbelievable honor to step into this new role. Inspiration comes from the top down at Roc Nation, and the founders set a precedent for a culture of progress in terms of both business and creativity. That’s a legacy I’m humbled to uphold and extend as co-president.”

Tyran Smith, president of A&R and co-founder of Roc Nation, commented, “Shari and Omar love culture and all it encompasses. Both are consummate professionals who understand and respect artists and their process. It’s an honor to work alongside and see them at the helm, poised to usher in the next Roc Nation generation.”

Bryant began her career as an intern at Roc-A-Fella records and later an executive assistant in the early ‘00s. She has gone on to hold roles at Def Jam Recordings, Warner Bros., Atlantic Records, United Masters and eventually became the GM/Partner of Alamo Records. She also founded the company PinkestLuv, which is dedicated to helping young women of all.

Grant began his career as an intern at Columbia Records while a freshman at Adelphi University. After graduating, he worked as a road manager for Destiny’s Child, creative director of urban A&R for EMI Music Publishing and senior director of A&R at Epic Records before joining Roc Nation nine years ago. Over the years he has worked with Rihanna, Big Sean, Shakira, Belly, both Willow and Jaden Smith as well as managing songwriters and producers, including No I.D., who has produced songs for Kanye West and Jay-Z. In 2013, Grant signed Mustard to both Roc Nation management and as an artist under the label. Most recently, he signed Grammy-winning producer Tainy (Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny), as an artist to the label.

