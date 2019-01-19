×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roc Nation Seeks $11 Million From Insurer in Jordan Feldstein’s Death

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jordan Feldstein
CREDIT: Travis Schneider

Roc Nation filed a federal lawsuit Friday seeking $11 million from its insurance carrier following the death of Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein.

Roc Nation, a joint venture of Jay-Z and Live Nation Entertainment, partnered with Feldstein’s Career Artist Management in 2016. At the time, Roc Nation says it took out a “key man” life insurance policy with HCC International Insurance to protect its investment in Feldstein. The policy carried a liability limit of $12.5 million, which would recoup the company for lost revenue due to Feldstein’s death.

Feldstein, 40, died on Dec. 22, 2017, due to a blood clot in his leg, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

Roc Nation says it filed a claim under the policy, but that HCCI then dragged its feet for months, asking for extensive information to evaluate the claim. Ultimately, the insurer issued a determination that it would pay only $1.2 million, the suit alleges.

The suit argues that the insurer low-balled Roc Nation’s lost revenue, asserting that the forgone income from Maroon 5 alone would exceed the liability cap.

“Plaintiff invested in CAM with the idea of recouping its investment and making a profit for years to come based on Mr. Feldstein’s skills and attributes,” the suit alleges. “With Mr. Feldstein alive, Plaintiff could and most likely would have made many tens of millions of dollars in profits over the life of the partnership.”

Related

The suit accuses HCCI of engaging in creative interpretation of ambiguous contract language, such that future revenues that could be attributed to CAM are deducted from its net loss.

“HCCI’s interpretation of the limitation clause in the definition of ‘Direct Ascertained Net Loss’ invokes an outrageously unrealistic view of what can be accomplished by a dead person because HCCI is claiming that all CAM revenue forever is ‘generated as a result of’ Mr. Feldstein and that simply is not reality in the artist management business,” the suit alleges. “Talent needs constant attention and HCCI’s position in this case diminishes the value of many hardworking people who work to keep an artist’s career moving forward on a daily basis.”

Roc Nation alleges breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and is seeking the balance of the $12.5 million policy limit.

Roc Nation Feldstein by on Scribd

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Music

  • Jordan Feldstein

    Roc Nation Seeks $11 Million From Insurer in Jordan Feldstein's Death

    Roc Nation filed a federal lawsuit Friday seeking $11 million from its insurance carrier following the death of Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein. Roc Nation, a joint venture of Jay-Z and Live Nation Entertainment, partnered with Feldstein’s Career Artist Management in 2016. At the time, Roc Nation says it took out a “key man” life [...]

  • mike-posner

    Album Review: Mike Posner's 'A Real Good Kid'

    From the tone of such hits as his 2010 debut “Cooler Than Me” and 2015’s  “I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” singing, songwriting pop-hop beardo Mike Posner had a seemingly breezy take on life, love and responsibility. If you could have squeezed together the two Justins — Timberlake and Bieber (Posner has written for the latter) [...]

  • neyla pekarek

    Neyla Pekarek on Leaving the Lumineers and Her 'Women-Empowering' Solo Debut

    “I feel really liberated to be releasing my own record and my own music,” says cellist and singer Neyla Pekarek, who, in October, announced her departure from folk band the Lumineers. Now signed to S-Curve Records as a solo artist, her debut album “Rattlesnake” drops Friday. “I would definitely call this record a feminist record, a [...]

  • Fyre Festival Documentaries: The 10 Most

    Fyre Festival Documentaries: The 10 Most Outrageous Moments

    It is perhaps only fitting that two documentaries about the disastrous Fyre Festival, one of the most high-profile fraudulent failures in history, would arrive during the same week — a fitting cap on a tragicomedy of errors that, as both films outline in excruciating detail, unfolded like a slow-motion plane crash in the spring of [...]

  • Oscars Predictions 2018 Illustration

    Academy Awards: Final Oscar Predictions in All Categories

    Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Below are In Contention’s final predictions in all 24 categories. Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” lead the way with 10 expected nominations apiece, while we forecast eight for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and seven each for Damien [...]

  • Nick Redman

    Nick Redman, Documentary Filmmaker and Soundtrack Producer, Dies at 63

    Nick Redman, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker, award-winning soundtrack producer and co-founder of the Twilight Time video label, died Thursday afternoon, Jan. 17, at a Santa Monica Hospital, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 63. He was nominated for an Academy Award as producer of the 1996 documentary “The Wild Bunch: An Album in Montage,” [...]

  • Nicky Jam Bad Boys

    Reggaeton Star Nicky Jam Joins 'Bad Boys' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reggaeton sensation Nicky Jam is set to join the cast of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s upcoming “Bad Boys” sequel, “Bad Boys for Life.” Jam, who will play one of the villains in the Sony pic, joins series newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, DJ Khaled, and Paola Nuñez. Joe Pantoliano will return [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad