Roc Nation Hires Brett and Michael Yormark as Co-CEOs of New Agency

Roc Nation has named sports and entertainment executive Brett Yormark as co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy. According to the announcement, in this role Yorkmark (pictured above) will work with the Roc Nation COO, CEO and board to develop and execute long-term organizational objectives. Yormark’s brother Michael (pictured below) will also serve as co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified.

Roc Nation Unified is a new division of the company that is a “newly branded, full-service agency that will support artists, athletes, events, venues, leagues, teams, and brands. Roc Nation Unified will formally bring together and expand upon the company’s current existing infrastructure to offer clients a full scale of services – marketing, branding, sponsorship, philanthropic, and communications strategies,” according to the announcement.

CREDIT: Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Yormark announced in August that he was leaving his post as CEO of Barclays Sports and Entertainment after the sale of the Barclays Center arena and 51% of the Brooklyn Nets basketball franchise by Mikhail Prokhorov to Alibabi co-founder Joe Tsai. Yormark had been with the company since 2005 and oversaw the Nets’ move from New Jersey to Brooklyn, as well as the Barclays Center’s construction. He worked closely with Roc Nation during that tenure, as the company’s cofounder Jay-Z was a part owner of the Nets and Barclays. The move also sees Yormark reuniting with former BSE Global chief revenue officer Mike Zavodsky, who joined Roc Nation Unified as US President of Sports & Event Sales in August.

“Throughout his career, Brett Yormark has proven himself to be a leading executive across the sports and entertainment landscape,” said Roc Nation CEO and co-founder Jay Brown. “During his time with BSE Global, Roc Nation and Brett collaborated on groundbreaking projects and partnerships, and we look forward to continuing to build on that success.”

“I am proud to be joining Jay-Z, [Roc COO] Desiree Perez, and the board of Roc Nation to grow the business and the brand,” said Yormark. “What they have accomplished in a short period of time is remarkable. I am equally excited to be partnering with my brother Michael as co-CEOs of Roc Nation Unified. Together we will extend the company’s domestic and global influence while helping to utilize Roc Nation’s considerable resources to the benefit of its clients and partners.”