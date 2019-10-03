×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roc Nation Hires Brett and Michael Yormark as Co-CEOs of New Agency

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brett YormarkFox Sports and Premier Boxing Champions press conference, New York, USA - 20 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Anthony Behar/Fox Sports/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Roc Nation has named sports and entertainment executive Brett Yormark as co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy. According to the announcement, in this role Yorkmark (pictured above) will work with the Roc Nation COO, CEO and board to develop and execute long-term organizational objectives. Yormark’s brother Michael (pictured below) will also serve as co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified.

Roc Nation Unified is a new division of the company that is a “newly branded, full-service agency that will support artists, athletes, events, venues, leagues, teams, and brands. Roc Nation Unified will formally bring together and expand upon the company’s current existing infrastructure to offer clients a full scale of services – marketing, branding, sponsorship, philanthropic, and communications strategies,” according to the announcement.

Florida Panthers President & CEO Michael R. Yormark poses for a portrait at the BB&T Center on in Sunrise, FL. The BB&T Center's new Panasonic HD scoreboard was purchased with a $4.2 million grant from Broward County. It is one of the first 360-degree, pitched-forward, contiguous displays in the industryMichael Yormark Portraits, Sunrise, USA - 10 Oct 2013
CREDIT: Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Yormark announced in August that he was leaving his post as CEO of Barclays Sports and Entertainment after the sale of the Barclays Center arena and 51% of the Brooklyn Nets basketball franchise by Mikhail Prokhorov to Alibabi co-founder Joe Tsai. Yormark had been with the company since 2005 and oversaw the Nets’ move from New Jersey to Brooklyn, as well as the Barclays Center’s construction. He worked closely with Roc Nation during that tenure, as the company’s cofounder Jay-Z was a part owner of the Nets and Barclays. The move also sees Yormark reuniting with former BSE Global chief revenue officer Mike Zavodsky, who joined Roc Nation Unified as US President of Sports & Event Sales in August.

“Throughout his career, Brett Yormark has proven himself to be a leading executive across the sports and entertainment landscape,” said Roc Nation CEO and co-founder Jay Brown. “During his time with BSE Global, Roc Nation and Brett collaborated on groundbreaking projects and partnerships, and we look forward to continuing to build on that success.”

“I am proud to be joining Jay-Z, [Roc COO] Desiree Perez, and the board of Roc Nation to grow the business and the brand,” said  Yormark. “What they have accomplished in a short period of time is remarkable. I am equally excited to be partnering with my brother Michael as co-CEOs of Roc Nation Unified. Together we will extend the company’s domestic and global influence while helping to utilize Roc Nation’s considerable resources to the benefit of its clients and partners.”

 

More Music

  • Billie Eilish vs. Lizzo: Which Newbie

    Billie Eilish vs. Lizzo: Which Newbie Will Dominate the 2020 Grammy Showdown?

    The best new artist contest at January’s Grammy Awards is shaping up to be one of the most competitive races we’ve seen in years. At one point, it seemed like 17-year-old Billie Eilish, the biggest teen to rock the charts since Lorde’s 2013 Grammy-winning debut — if not since the advent of Taylor Swift — [...]

  • Brett YormarkFox Sports and Premier Boxing

    Roc Nation Hires Brett and Michael Yormark as Co-CEOs of New Agency

    Roc Nation has named sports and entertainment executive Brett Yormark as co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy. According to the announcement, in this role Yorkmark (pictured above) will work with the Roc Nation COO, CEO and board to develop and execute long-term organizational objectives. Yormark’s brother Michael (pictured below) [...]

  • Mary Ellen Cataneo Dead: One-Time Stones,

    Mary Ellen Cataneo, Veteran Record Company Publicist, Dies at 65

    Mary Ellen Cataneo, a veteran music publicist with Columbia Records and later Sony Music Entertainment, died Wednesday after what was described as a struggle with fast-moving cancer. She was 65. Cataneo worked with some of the biggest names signed to Sony  — and indeed, in the business — before she retired in 1995 to raise [...]

  • Radio Placeholder

    Global Music Rights Sues Entravision for Copyright Infringement

    Global Music Rights filed a lawsuit in California federal court today accusing Entravision Communications of willful copyright infringement.  The lawsuit alleges that, over two years, Entravision stations played more than 130 copyrighted songs nearly 15,000 times without paying songwriters, according to a statement issued by GMR. The company says it made five separate written proposals [...]

  • Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix and Rain

    Rain Phoenix Debuts Songs From Solo Album Named for Late Brother River

    Despite the darkly romantic ambiance, it was impossible to miss Joaquin Phoenix at Zebulon, the shuttered Brooklyn music venue that has been reincarnated as a Los Angeles hotspot in Frogtown (complete with its original slab of a bar). Not because it was Monday evening and the Hollywood premiere of “Joker” was just two nights earlier [...]

  • Stage Play Almost Famous San Diego

    Almost Broadway: Cameron Crowe on Adapting 'Almost Famous' as a Stage Musical

    Twenty-four shows that started life at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego have gone on to Broadway since “Into the Woods” established it as a headquarters for out-of-town tryouts back in the late 1980s. That would be all the reason anyone needs for the new stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film “Almost [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad