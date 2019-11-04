×

Robbie Williams Signs Global Deal With Universal Music Publishing

By
Variety Staff

Universal Music Publishing Group today announced the signing of a global administration deal with Robbie Williams’ publishing company, Farrell Music. The agreement includes Robbie Williams’ existing catalogue and future works.

Williams is one of the U.K.’s most prominent entertainers and one of the best-selling artists of all time. He first found fame with the group Take That, from 1989 to 1995, and then segued into a successful solo career .

With Take That, Williams and his bandmates released three multi-platinum hit albums and toured the world to much acclaim. Their biggest hits include “Back for Good,” “Patience,” “Never Forget” and “Pray.” His solo career launched in 1997 with the “Life Thru a Lens” album and hits over the years include “Angels,” “Millennium,” “Rock DJ,” “Somethin’ Stupid” and “Candy.”

Before the end of 2019 Williams is scheduled to release his 13 th studio album and first Christmas record, which is a double album of covers and original songs.

On making the announcement, UMPG UK managing director Mike McCormack said: “It’s such a pleasure to be reunited with Robbie and his management team after so many years. I first signed Robbie as a young, fresh faced member of Take That back in the early ‘90s when I was at Virgin Music and even then, he was a huge personality and a pleasure to work with. He’s gone on to become a global superstar and an incredible songwriter – so it’s a privilege to represent all these great songs and the new material he will be writing in the future.”

Williams has won 18 Brit Awards (including those won with Take That), more than any other artist in music history, five Ivor Novello Awards, including Songwriter of the Year in 1999 as well as two VMA awards and two NME awards. He was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004, among many other accolades. This year, he played spectacular shows at his first ever Las Vegas residency.

 

 

