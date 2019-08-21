×

The Ringer Promotes Sean Fennessey, Mallory Rubin to Top Editorial Roles

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Ringer

Mallory Rubin and Sean Fennessey have been promoted to top editorial posts at The Ringer, the pop culture and sports website and podcast network.

Fennessey has been named chief content officer and Rubin has been named editor in chief. Both editors have been with The Ringer since it launched in 2016. Fennessey previously served as the editor in chief.

Rubin was most recently executive editor. In addition, she also co-hosted the “Binge Mode” podcast. Her coverage ranges from popular TV shows to sports such as baseball and football. She has been a frequent guest on other podcasts across the company’s podcast network — a content landscape that encompasses “The Rewatchables,” “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” “Jam Session” and roughly 30 other shows.

“This has been in the works for a while, but got complicated by Mallory’s double life as a signature podcast star,” Simmons, the company’s founder, said. “She’s one of the best editors in America and unfortunately we couldn’t clone her. We tried. But she’s one of the most talented people I have ever worked with, as well as one of a handful of people who shaped this company and made it what it is. If anyone can pull this off and make it look easy, it’s Mallory.”

Podcasting has become a major driver of The Ringer’s business. The company made more than $15 million on podcast ad sales in 2018, according to a recent story in the Wall Street Journal. Simmons, a leading sports commentator, founded The Ringer after more than a decade at ESPN and after creating Grantland.

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • The Ringer Promotes Sean Fennessey, Mallory

    The Ringer Promotes Sean Fennessey, Mallory Rubin to Top Editorial Roles

    Mallory Rubin and Sean Fennessey have been promoted to top editorial posts at The Ringer, the pop culture and sports website and podcast network. Fennessey has been named chief content officer and Rubin has been named editor in chief. Both editors have been with The Ringer since it launched in 2016. Fennessey previously served as [...]

  • RihannaFenty Beauty By Rihanna Launch, Madrid,

    Rihanna's Diamond Ball Will Honor Activist Shaun King, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

    Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and civil rights activist Shaun King will receive this year’s Diamond Ball Award at Rihanna’s fifth annual Diamond Ball, which will also feature performances from Pharrell and DJ Khaled. “I can’t imagine a better night than this year’s Clara Lionel Foundation event with Seth Meyers, Pharrell and DJ Khaled,” said [...]

  • Rules Don't Apply

    Warren Beatty and Arnon Milchan Settle Suit Over 'Rules Don't Apply' Flop

    Arnon Milchan and Warren Beatty have settled their two-year legal battle over the disastrous release of “Rules Don’t Apply,” Beatty’s period drama about Howard Hughes. Milchan’s attorneys have filed a notice with the court dismissing his suit against Beatty. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Milchan’s company, New Regency, sued Beatty and other investors [...]

  • A Quiet Place

    Why Dynamic Pricing for Movie Tickets Could Be a Tough Sell

    People aren’t going to the movies as much this summer. Are they staying away because the films are duds, or is it because tickets are getting too expensive? AMC is making a bet that cost, not quality, is behind the recent downturn. Last week, the country’s largest exhibitor announced it will be testing a new [...]

  • Yara Shahidi

    Audible Teams Up With Big Names as Audio-Only Storytelling Expands

    Hobnobbing with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Kate McKinnon and Yara Shahidi isn’t typically the gloss applied to the cerebral audiobook set, but Audible is putting the humble audio story through its own movie-makeover montage, inking high-profile development deals with entertainment names like “The Walking Dead” comics creator Skybound Entertainment, Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Lorne [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad