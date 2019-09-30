×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reverend Al Sharpton to Speak at Mondo.NYC Conference

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reverend Al SharptonPhoenix Awards Dinner, CBCF Annual Legislative Conference, Washington DC, USA - 14 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

The Reverend Al Sharpton will speak about the intersection of music and politics at the Mondo.NYC conference, the music and business summit run by the former directors of the CMJ Music Marathon. “Music & Politics: A Conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton” will be moderated by Osei the Dark Secret, host of the Tech This Out podcast, on Thursday, October 17 at 10 a.m. at the Williamsburg Hotel.

Sharpton said in the announcement, “Music has the ability to shape perceptions among what is visible, thinkable and understandable. Music has been used as a political tool for protest, propaganda and resistance. As a genre, hip-hop has become increasingly more impactful in its political and cultural influence.”

An outspoken civil rights leader for more than 40 years, Sharpton also has held such notable positions as the Youth Director of New York’s Operation Breadbasket, Director of Ministers for National Rainbow Push coalition, and founder of his own broad-based progressive civil rights organization, the National Action Network (NAN).

Mondo.NYC is being held at the Williamsburg Hotel from October 15-18.  In addition to Rev. Sharpton, highlights of this year’s conference include a keynote from David Israelite and a conversation with City Winery Founder and CEO Michael Dorf interviewed by Joan Osborne.

More Music

  • Reverend Al SharptonPhoenix Awards Dinner, CBCF

    Reverend Al Sharpton to Speak at Mondo.NYC Conference

    The Reverend Al Sharpton will speak about the intersection of music and politics at the Mondo.NYC conference, the music and business summit run by the former directors of the CMJ Music Marathon. “Music & Politics: A Conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton” will be moderated by Osei the Dark Secret, host of the Tech This Out [...]

  • Rufus Wainwright and Renee Zellweger attend

    Rufus Wainwright Gives His 'Trooper for Judy' Seal of Approval to Renee Zellweger

    There are three Judy Garland authorities that Roadside Attractions would most obviously want on board their Oscar campaign for “Judy” and its star, Renee Zellweger: Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Rufus Wainwright. Granted, unlike Garland’s two daughters, Wainwright isn’t a relative. But his 2007 album, “Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall,” is widely respected as [...]

  • Mott the Hoople Cancels Fall U.S.

    Mott the Hoople Cancels Fall U.S. Tour Due to Ian Hunter's Tinnitus

    Mott the Hoople, the venerated 1970s band that had recently begun touring America again after a lull of 45 years, has canceled its fall tour in the U.S. Singer-songwriter Ian Hunter, 80, was said in a statement to have “recently developed a severe case of tinnitus and has been advised by his doctors to discontinue [...]

  • Wisebuddah Execs Launch New Audio Label,

    Wisebuddah Execs Launch New Audio and Podcast Label (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new audio production and podcast label, Listen Entertainment, has been launched to help TV content creators tune into the power of audio. There is an increasing cross-pollination of podcasts and TV content, with audio series being developed for the small screen and spinoffs of television IP such as “The Chernobyl Podcast” getting traction. Listen [...]

  • Busbee

    Busbee, Hit Songwriter and Producer, Dies at 43

    Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Busbee, who’s worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira, has died. He was 43. The news broke in early evening on Sept. 29. Busbee’s real name is Michael James Ryan. He was father to three children, including a just-born baby girl. According [...]

  • (from left) Colin Donnell as Russell

    Theater Review: 'Almost Famous'

    How do you create original music for a stage show about the love of music? It’s a tall order for even the most seasoned theater producer, never mind a first-timer. But Cameron Crowe, as we’ve come to know, is nothing if not courageous. From his earliest magazine work in the 1970s to the era-defining script [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad