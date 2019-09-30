Reverend Al Sharpton to Speak at Mondo.NYC Conference

The Reverend Al Sharpton will speak about the intersection of music and politics at the Mondo.NYC conference, the music and business summit run by the former directors of the CMJ Music Marathon. “Music & Politics: A Conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton” will be moderated by Osei the Dark Secret, host of the Tech This Out podcast, on Thursday, October 17 at 10 a.m. at the Williamsburg Hotel.

Sharpton said in the announcement, “Music has the ability to shape perceptions among what is visible, thinkable and understandable. Music has been used as a political tool for protest, propaganda and resistance. As a genre, hip-hop has become increasingly more impactful in its political and cultural influence.”

An outspoken civil rights leader for more than 40 years, Sharpton also has held such notable positions as the Youth Director of New York’s Operation Breadbasket, Director of Ministers for National Rainbow Push coalition, and founder of his own broad-based progressive civil rights organization, the National Action Network (NAN).

Mondo.NYC is being held at the Williamsburg Hotel from October 15-18. In addition to Rev. Sharpton, highlights of this year’s conference include a keynote from David Israelite and a conversation with City Winery Founder and CEO Michael Dorf interviewed by Joan Osborne.