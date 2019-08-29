×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reservoir Strikes Deal for Chrysalis Records, Blue Raincoat Music

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sinead OConnor Missing
CREDIT: Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Reservoir has struck a deal to bring UK-based music company Blue Raincoat Music and its subsidiary Chrysalis Records into its portfolio of offerings, according to an announcement from the company today. The deal includes master rights to Chrysalis Records’ entire catalog, which includes Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Generation X’s “Dancing With Myself,” and more.

Founded in 2014 by former Chrysalis Music CEO Jeremy Lascelles and Grammy-winning record producer Robin Millar, Blue Raincoat Music is home to a standalone operating record label that houses the Chrysalis Records catalog.

The Chrysalis Records catalog represents more than 20,000 recordings ranging from the 1960s to 1990s. In addition to Sinead O’ Connor and Generation X, the catalog, acquired through divestment from Warner Music Group in 2016, includes recordings performed by The Specials, Debbie Harry, Suzi Quatro, Lucinda Williams, The Waterboys, Ultravox, and Everything But The Girl, among many others.

Related

Founded in 1968 by Terry Ellis and Chris Wright, Chrysalis was one of the dominant independent labels of the ‘70s and ‘80s, with hits from many of the above artists as well as Blondie, Jethro Tull, Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Huey Lewis & the News and others, although it has not retained the rights to all of its releases. Ellis and Wright sold the company to EMI in 1990 and 1991; its publishing was purchased by BMG Rights Management in 2010.

Reservoir was founded as a publisher in 2007 and has grown to represent over 110,000 copyrights and 26,000 master recordings dating back to the 1920s, ranging from songs by Hoagy Carmichael, and John Denver to Sheryl Crow and Phantogram.

Lascelles and Millar will maintain their positions running the Chrysalis Records label, as well as Blue Raincoat’s day-to-day business operations, including overseeing a staff of nearly two dozen based in London. Blue Raincoat’s management and publishing arms are not changed by this deal and will continue to operate separately under its existing structure led by Lascelles and Millar.

“Reservoir is committed to being a full-service music company, bringing the highest-quality and most diversified offerings to our growing roster of songwriters and artists,” said founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi. “From the first meeting with Robin and Jeremy, it was evident that we had found the right partners to expand into the independent label business.”

“It goes without saying that this is a turning point at Reservoir and we are thrilled to be working with Robin, Jeremy, and the entire Chrysalis team towards the seamless integration of our two companies,” added Reservoir President and COO Rell Lafargue. “Given Reservoir’s platform and resources, we saw an immediate opportunity to bring all the synch work in-house and have already secured significant noteworthy synchs with Fidelity Investments, Lionsgate’s 3 From Hell and FX’s Pose..”

Millar explains, “The choice was an easy one on both sides. We each have huge respect for the other’s great team and how they operate. The shared dedication to supporting independent music with a global reach made the joining up the businesses ideal, with like-minded individuals and two companies respectively looking to expand their platforms and service offerings. Our relationship with Kobalt/AWAL is still in place for distribution and we will look to reignite that relationship with our new partners in Reservoir.”

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Sinead OConnor Missing

    Reservoir Strikes Deal for Chrysalis Records, Blue Raincoat Music

    Reservoir has struck a deal to bring UK-based music company Blue Raincoat Music and its subsidiary Chrysalis Records into its portfolio of offerings, according to an announcement from the company today. The deal includes master rights to Chrysalis Records’ entire catalog, which includes Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Generation X’s “Dancing With Myself,” and [...]

  • Hartwig Masuch BMG CEO 2/2018 im

    BMG Posts Strong Half-Year Results, Revenue Up Nearly 12%

    BMG showed strong financial results for the first half of 2019 as part of an earnings report released Thursday by its parent company, Bertelsmann. Revenues were up by 11.4% over the same period last year to €269 million or $297.5 million (over 2018’s €241 million). EBITDA grew nearly 17% to €49 million ($54 million). The [...]

  • Kanye West’s Next Album, ‘Jesus Is

    Kanye West’s Next Album, ‘Jesus Is King,’ Is Out Next Month, According to Kim Kardashian

    Kanye West’s next album is apparently called “Jesus Is King” and will be out on Sept. 27, according to a photo tweeted by his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The photo includes a tracklist filled with Christian-themed song titles (including “God Is,” “Baptized,” “Through the Valley,” “Sunday” and “Sweet Jesus”), a Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, [...]

  • Marlon Brando Confronted Michael Jackson About

    Marlon Brando Confronted Michael Jackson Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

    A revealing conversation has emerged between Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson, in which the actor recounts Jackson’s reaction to the sexual abuse allegations brought against him in the early ’90s. During an interview between Brando and prosecutors during Jackson’s 1994 trial, the actor recalled a conversation he’d had with Jackson at his Neverland Ranch. “I [...]

  • Neal Casal

    Remembering Neal Casal: A Tribute in Pictures

    Those who found themselves in the orbit of Neal Casal, the guitarist, singer, songwriter and beloved sideman who died tragically by suicide in the early morning hours of Aug. 26 (he was 50), would learn quickly that the New Jersey native was as much a visual artist as a musical one. A longtime photographer, Casal [...]

  • (MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) NEW

    M-M-My Mom Sharona: A Daughter Reflects on the Knack Hit as It Turns 40

    “Ooh, my little pretty one, my pretty one… When you gonna give me some time, Sharona? And with that, the birth of the Knack’s 1979 hit, “My Sharona,” which turned 40 this month. Nary a day goes by without hearing it on the radio. Certainly it’s almost always on my mind because Sharona Alperin, on [...]

  • Andres Monserrate Joins King, Holmes, Paterno

    Andres Monserrate Joins Top Law Firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano (EXCLUSIVE)

    Entertainment law firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, which represents Dr. Dre, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Metallica, Frank Ocean and many others, has expanded its Latin music department with the hire of Andres Monserrate. Under the direction of Marjorie Garcia, the firm has made a strong presence in Latin music, with a roster that includes J [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad