Republic Records Promotes Tim Hrycyshyn to VP of Digital Marketing

Republic Records has promoted Tim Hrycyshyn to vice president of digital marketing, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the company’s executive VP of commerce, streaming & digital strategy.

“Tim’s approach to digital marketing is nothing short of innovative,” Lipsons said. “He leverages a rich sense of personal creativity and extensive relationships to create headline-worthy campaigns. It’s always thrilling to see what he comes up with next!”

Hrycyshyn joined the label in 2015 as director of digital marketing, and over the past three years has devised and executed online and social media campaigns for artists including Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, James Bay, Phantogram, Post Malone, and many others. Among those, the label received a Clio Award for its initiative surrounding the launch of Lord Huron’s “Vide Noir” in 2018, an effort that was spearheaded by Hrycyshyn. Prior to Republic, he held positions in digital marketing at Island Label Group and the American Distribution Alliance.

“Republic has provided an open canvas to really push the envelope when it comes to digital marketing,” says Hrycyshyn. “From the top down, there’s an entrepreneurial spirit at the label that encourages going outside the box and breaking new ground. That’s what we’ve been able to do as a team, and I’m excited to continue forging ahead into new territory for our amazing roster.”