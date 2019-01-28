×

Republic Records Promotes Tim Hrycyshyn to VP of Digital Marketing

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Republic Records has promoted Tim Hrycyshyn to vice president of digital marketing, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the company’s executive VP of commerce, streaming & digital strategy.

“Tim’s approach to digital marketing is nothing short of innovative,” Lipsons said. “He leverages a rich sense of personal creativity and extensive relationships to create headline-worthy campaigns. It’s always thrilling to see what he comes up with next!”

Hrycyshyn joined the label in 2015 as director of digital marketing, and over the past three years has devised and executed online and social media campaigns for artists including Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, James Bay, Phantogram, Post Malone, and many others. Among those, the label received a Clio Award for its initiative surrounding the launch of Lord Huron’s “Vide Noir” in 2018, an effort that was spearheaded by Hrycyshyn. Prior to Republic, he held positions in digital marketing at Island Label Group and the American Distribution Alliance.

“Republic has provided an open canvas to really push the envelope when it comes to digital marketing,” says  Hrycyshyn. “From the top down, there’s an entrepreneurial spirit at the label that encourages going outside the box and breaking new ground. That’s what we’ve been able to do as a team, and I’m excited to continue forging ahead into new territory for our amazing roster.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More Music

  • Republic Records Promotes Tim Hrycyshyn to VP of Digital

    Republic Records Promotes Tim Hrycyshyn to VP of Digital Marketing

    Republic Records has promoted Tim Hrycyshyn to vice president of digital marketing, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the company’s executive VP of commerce, streaming & digital strategy. “Tim’s approach to digital marketing is nothing short of innovative,” Lipsons said. “He leverages a rich sense of personal creativity and extensive relationships to create headline-worthy campaigns. It’s always [...]

  • Signs in support of Michael Jackson

    Michael Jackson’s Family Calls ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary a ‘Public Lynching’

    Michael Jackson’s family released a statement on Monday condemning “Leaving Neverland,” the two-part HBO documentary that alleges the late singer molested young boys as a “public lynching.” The documentary premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, prompting a statement from the singer’s estate that called it a “tabloid character assassination.” “We can’t just stand by [...]

  • nick burgess

    Parlophone Records Names Nick Burgess Co-President

    Nick Burgess has joined Parlophone Records in a co-president position with Mark Mitchell, Warner Music UK announced today. Most recently, Burgess served as senior VP of A&R at Virgin EMI. His start date is Feb. 1 and both he and Mitchell, who has led the label since Jan. 2018, report to Max Lousada, Warner Music Group [...]

  • John MayerJohn Mayer in concert at

    John Mayer's Instagram Talk Show Returns With Guests Andy Cohen and Maggie Rogers

    John Mayer’s guitar chops have made him a household name, but it’s hardly his only talent. Following stints in comedy and Twitter infamy, Mayer launched his own talk show last year, not on television, but on Instagram via the app’s live video feature. “Current Mood with John Mayer,” a delightful 45-minute program in which Mayer regales [...]

  • Ten Great Movie Music Moments by

    Ten Great Movie Music Moments by Michel Legrand

    Michel Legrand, who died in Paris Saturday at the age of 86, was among the most renowned film composers and songwriters of our time. He won three Oscars and five Grammys, and many of his songs have entered the pantheon as among the greatest of the 20th century. Here are 10 great film music moments [...]

  • Liam Hemsworth and Miley CyrusG'Day USA

    Liam Hemsworth Thanks 'Beautiful Wife' Miley Cyrus at G'Day USA Awards

    Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus may have kept their December wedding out of the public eye as much as possible, but that didn’t stop their not-so-secret newlywed status from being the running joke of the G’Day USA awards gala on Saturday night. While presenting the “Hunger Games” star with the excellence in film award, Vince Vaughn [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad