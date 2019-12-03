Republic Records Promotes Marisa Bianco to Senior VP

Republic Records has promoted Marisa Bianco to senior vice president of media, the company’s EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza announced today.

Since joining Republic Records in 2014, Bianco has spearheaded a media campaign for Jonas Brothers’ No. 1 comeback album, “Happiness Begins” and played a key role in Julia Michaels’ transition from behind-the-scenes songwriter to a solo artist and Grammy Award nominee. She has also worked extensively with acts including Hailee Steinfeld, DNCE and others.

As part of this promotion, Ms. Bianco will continue to strategize and enact publicity campaigns for a diverse roster of artists including Nicki Minaj, Phantogram, Noah Kahan, Ryland James, Isabela Merced and Anthony Ramos.

Carozza commented, “The passion Marisa exudes for her artists is truly unmatched. That’s one of the many qualities I admire about her. Whether she is tirelessly working to break a new artist or navigating a blockbuster rollout for a career superstar, she applies the same level of dedication, diligence, and vision. We’re thrilled to announce this much-deserved promotion.”

“It’s an honor to continue my growth as an executive at Republic Records under the leadership of Monte and Avery Lipman, and Joe Carozza,” saidBianco. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, it’s exciting to work with progressive leaders who inspire and challenge our team to stay ahead of the curve. I look forward to continuing to break new acts, and further cement the legacies of our phenomenal roster.”

Prior to joining Republic Records in 2014 as Senior Director of Media, Bianco graduated from New York University’s Music Business program in 2005 and began a tenure at Atlantic Records, where she worked on campaigns for artists including Janelle Monáe, Christina Perri, Rob Thomas, Jason Mraz, P!ATD and more.