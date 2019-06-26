Republic Records Names Wendy Goldstein President of West Coast Creative

Republic Records advances Wendy Goldstein to President of West Coast Creative, label co-founders and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman announced today.

Goldstein has overseen the company’s Santa Monica office since 2017 as EVP of Republic Records. Over the past year, she headed up the label’s efforts for Ariana Grande’s back-to-back No. 1 debuts for the singer’s “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next” albums, and played a pivotal role in the Jonas Brothers’ comeback album, “Happiness Begins” and its hit single “Sucker.” Among other projects, she also leads A&R and creative for The Weeknd and Julia Michaels.

“Wendy’s reputation as one of the industry’s best A&R executives is accurate and well deserved,” Monte Lipman said. “Her instincts, focus and respect within the creative community remains unparalleled. Leading by example, this new position will recognize her proven track record as an exceptional executive, role model, and gives her the opportunity to guide the company into uncharted waters.”

“Wendy is truly an A&R visionary.” echoed Avery Lipman. “Her keen intuition, perspective, and passion for music have galvanized the careers of countless superstars. Not to mention, she’s family to Republic Records, having signed our very first project to a major label deal.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with Monte, Avery, and Republic Records since 1996, when I signed their first act to Geffen Records. In the 20 years since, we’ve been a part of some of music’s most important artists together. Truly, they’ve empowered and inspired me every step of the way. It’s an honor to be a part of what they’ve built, and I’m looking forward to many more milestones together.”

Continuing a decade at Republic Records, Wendy Goldstein joined the label as A&R Consultant in 2009. She went from Senior Vice President of A&R in 2011 to Executive Vice President and Head of Urban in 2014. Throughout her tenure, she has worked extensively with the above artists as well as Hailee Steinfeld and Enrique Iglesias .

Prior to Republic, she held positions in A&R everywhere from East West Records, Geffen Records, MCA Records, Capitol/ Priority Records and RCA Records.