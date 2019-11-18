Republic Records Names Mel Carter Senior VP of A&R

Republic Records has named Mel Carter as senior vice president of A&R, executive VP Rob Stevenson announced today.

In his new role, Carter will scout, sign, and foster new talent for the Republic roster. Additionally, he will continue to oversee the current roster on his imprint, Hikari Ultra, under its joint venture with Republic.

In 2018, Carter began consulting for the company and eventually aligned Hikari Ultra, which he cofounded with his business partner Righteous P, with Republic, providing a launchpad for the rise of City Morgue and Cee Kay.

“Mel has proven himself to be a true disruptor,” Stevenson said. “He ignited a movement with Hikari Ultra that is diverse, dangerous, and dynamic — cutting his own path in the industry. We are grateful he has decided to join our team in an expanded role.”

“Talking to Rob, I’ve learned so much from him,” says Carter. “Monte and Avery Lipman offered me an amazing opportunity that was an honor to seize. Our job is to find the next big urban acts, develop them, and break them on a global scale. I’m excited to do that with this incredible team and leave a mark on the culture as the #1 label in urban and across the board!”

Prior to teaming up with Republic, Carter spent ten years facilitating deals throughout the industry, including signing Jovanie to Atlantic Records — at 14, he became the label’s youngest-ever artist at the time.