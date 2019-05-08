×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Refinery29 Chief Amy Emmerich on Navigating Digital Media: ‘The Audience Is the Boss of Me’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Emmerich attends the LA premiere of "Come Swim" at the Landmark Theatre, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Come Swim", Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Refinery29 was ahead of the curve among digital-native publishers in emphasizing video as a means of keeping users engaged for longer stretches and on a more frequent basis.

Amy Emmerich, president North America and chief content officer for the lifestyle brand aimed at young women, says that that early focus on ramping up short- and long-form video allowed the company to navigate the choppy waters caused by Facebook’s now-infamous algorithm revamp in late 2017 that has taken such a toll on digital media outfits.

On the latest episode of Variety‘s podcast “Strictly Business,” Emmerich says the changes in the digital landscape during the past few years also drove Refinery29 to wean itself of paid audience acquisition to pad its monthly user base. At present, Refinery29’s attracts a monthly user base of about 30 million.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to shrink the amount of paid (traffic) that happens at this company and we’ve done so pretty successfully,” Emmerich says.

Related

“It was a matter of adjusting our strategy to watch the decline of paid and the incline of search.” As digital publishers were examining the impact of post-Facebook marketplace swings, it became clear to Emmerich and Refinery29 leaders that advertisers were become wary of less-than-organic user growth. “Who wants somebody that you had to buy? That’s not necessarily someone you’re trying to talk to,” Emmerich says.

Emmerich joined Refinery29 in 2015 after a stint at Vice and after building up a long resume as a producer and programming executive in cable at MTV and Travel Channel, among others. The digital world was attractive to her because it seemed like “the wild West.” Even compared to the voracious programming appetite of 24/7 cable channels, running a digital lifestyle brand is hard-charging work.

“You have to be comfortable with change,” she says. “You have to think about your strategies and review them quarterly. Unlike when I was in television when it was a yearly experience.”

Emmerich’s mantra for guiding Refinery29’s content efforts — which include everything from short films showcased at Sundance to traditional TV series and feature films in development with various partners — is simple: “The audience is the boss of me.” Emmerich and her team are laser-focused on tracking what makes young women tick. Impressing tech-savvy, pop culture-loving 20- 30- and 40-somethings is no easy feat.

“We’ve birthed a generation with technology where they are all creators the minute they get a phone in their hand,” Emmerich says.

Strictly Business” is Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. A new episode debuts each Tuesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Digital

  • Apple Music Strengthens Publishing Arm, Hires

    Apple Music Strengthens Publishing Division With Head of Creative Services Hire

    Apple Music is continuing to build out its publishing division, recently hiring Lindsay Rothschild as Head of Creative Services, Music Publishing, for North America, Variety has learned. Rothschild arrives from Google where she led songwriter and publisher relations for YouTube as well as music publishing business development for YouTube and Google Play. Her new position [...]

  • Ryan Reynolds Links to 'Pokémon Detective

    Ryan Reynolds Tweets Link to 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' Full Movie on YouTube

    Ryan Reynolds appeared to have found a pirated pre-release copy of “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” — and then made the ill-advised move to share it with his 13 million-plus fans on Twitter. Of course, not really. The “Deadpool” star, who voices the adorable yellow rodent-like creature in the upcoming Warner Bros./Legendary Entertainment release, hadn’t blundered into [...]

  • MTonomy Offers Film Sales Agents Blockchain

    Cannes: MTonomy Offers Sales Agents Blockchain-Based Rights Management System

    Blockchain will make a Cannes comeback this year with Jack Dorsey-backed MTonomy pitching an “operating system for the world of film and TV rights.” At the Cannes Film Festival, the company will be providing the technological backbone for the film sales operations of Los Angeles-based sales agent Indie Rights. It will also hold presentations of [...]

  • John Wick 3

    ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $5.09 million through Sunday for 543 national ad airings on [...]

  • Android TV Gets Revamped Play Store,

    Android TV Gets One-Click Subscriptions, Revamped Play Store This Year

    Android TV didn’t get any keynote stage time at Google’s I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday, but the company still used the event to share some updates for its smart TV platform. Most notably, Android TV will be making making it easier to sign up for video subscription services. To do this, Google [...]

  • Android Q's Live Caption Feature Will

    The Next Version of Android Adds Live Captions to Every Video App

    When Google introduced the next version of its Android operating system at its Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif. Tuesday, it also previewed a new feature that could give a massive boost to video viewing on the go: Live Caption will allow Android users to turn on captions for any video running on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad