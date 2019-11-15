×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Redbox Settles Disney Suit, Agrees Not to Sell Download Codes

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Redbox
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Redbox has settled its litigation with Disney, agreeing not to resell codes that allow customers to download movies.

Redbox has traditionally offered DVDs for rent through its distinctive kiosks. In October 2017, the company also began offering download codes at a considerable discount compared to the price on iTunes, Amazon or other services.

Redbox did not have a distribution deal with Disney. Instead, it bought up DVD combo packs, which included download codes. Though the labeling indicated that the codes were “not for sale or transfer,” Redbox separated the codes and sold them through its kiosks.

Disney sued, alleging that Redbox was encouraging its customers to violate copyright law. Redbox countered that it was not merely reselling something that it had purchased legitimately, much as a used bookstore would resell a book without running afoul of copyright law. Redbox also accused Disney of engaging in cutthroat tactics to thwart its efforts to buy DVD combo packs in hopes of stifling a low-cost competitor.

Redbox won an early round of the litigation, as Judge Dean Pregerson ruled that the warning on the combo pack labels did not create a binding contract. The judge denied Disney’s request for an injunction, but he rejected Redbox’s argument that the download codes should be considered a transferable object akin to a used book or DVD.

Disney then amended the warning to make it more explicit, and Pregerson granted Disney’s second request for a preliminary injunction in August 2018. The new language made it clear that the download code was a license assigned only to the purchaser of the combo packs. In August 2019, the judge denied Redbox’s motion to dismiss the case.

In the settlement filed on Thursday, Redbox agreed to be permanently enjoined from “selling, offering, distributing, marketing, or promoting” the codes. Each side agreed to bear its own costs of litigation.

More Biz

  • Redbox

    Redbox Settles Disney Suit, Agrees Not to Sell Download Codes

    Redbox has settled its litigation with Disney, agreeing not to resell codes that allow customers to download movies. Redbox has traditionally offered DVDs for rent through its distinctive kiosks. In October 2017, the company also began offering download codes at a considerable discount compared to the price on iTunes, Amazon or other services. Redbox did [...]

  • Shari Redstone: ViacomCBS 'Can Compete With

    Shari Redstone: ViacomCBS 'Can Compete With the Best of Them'

    Shari Redstone is emphatic: ViacomCBS has plenty of resources and the scale to compete in the new world order for media giants. “We absolutely have enough scale,” Redstone said Friday morning during her Q&A held as part of the Paley Center for Media’s International Council Summit in New York. “We have an incredible library. We [...]

  • Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift Denies Big Machine's Claims Over Song Use, 'Millions' in Debt

    In the latest salvo in a rapidly evolving media battle that has evolved over the past 15 hours, Taylor Swift refuted Big Machine Records’ claim that the company did not try to block her from using material from her early albums, which are owned by the label, in forthcoming television specials. Swift had leveled those [...]

  • Taylor SwiftTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los

    Big Machine Records Denies Taylor Swift's Claims of Blocking Music Use

    UPDATED: In a statement issued early Friday morning, Big Machine Records denied Taylor Swift’s claims that they are blocking the use of her music. Swift had said in social media posts late Thursday that her former record company, which is run by Scott Borchetta and his new partner Scooter Braun, are trying to nix her plans for [...]

  • Mo'Nique

    Mo'Nique Files Race and Sex Discrimination Suit Against Netflix

    Mo’Nique filed a discrimination suit against Netflix on Thursday, alleging that the streaming service broke the law when it gave her a lowball offer for a comedy special. The comedian — whose legal name is Monique Hicks — accused Netflix of race and sex discrimination. In January 2018, Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix, [...]

  • Saugus High School

    Shooting at California's Saugus High School Leaves Two Dead, Multiple Injured

    Two teenagers died and three others were injured after a shooter opened fire on Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. The shooter, a 16-year-old student, pulled a handgun from his backpack and opened fire on five other students on the school’s quad around 7:30 a.m., [...]

  • Variety New Leaders Agents and Managers

    Variety's New Leaders 2019: These Representatives Are Making a Mark on the Industry

    Every year, Variety seeks to identify the next generation of leaders in the entertainment business, looking for representatives in the creative community, film, TV, music and digital. This year’s group has a heavy New York focus: We selected executives from forward thinking companies such as Spotify, Group Nine and Endeavor Audio, as well as writers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad