Recording Academy Promotes Lourdes Lopez Patton to VP of Communications

By
Variety Staff

The Recording Academy today announced that it has named Lourdes Lopez Patton as its Vice President of Communications. According to the announcement, in this position, Lopez Patton reports directly to the Academy’s President/CEO, overseeing the vision and execution of all aspects of strategic internal and external communications, including media relations, public relations, corporate communications, and reputation management.

Lopez Patton brings to the role a wealth of experience, including leadership of communications efforts at the Recording Academy and its related entities for nearly 17 years. She has overseen operations including marketing, event management, staffing, financial control, and has managed public relations for national and international member and industry events, including all official Grammy Week initiatives. Additionally, she has managed all aspects of the red carpet and media center for the Grammy Awards and Latin Grammy Awards, including design, budget, day-to-day operations, stakeholder satisfaction, volunteer coordination, and media placement, setting the gold standard in music industry special event planning. Lopez Patton has more than 25 years of experience working in the entertainment and consumer goods fields.

“Lourdes has worked tirelessly over the course of her 17-year Recording Academy career to share our story with a global audience and strengthen our company brand,” said Neil Portnow, outgoing President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “She is a proven leader who has demonstrated unbridled passion, creativity, and professionalism; all while possessing an impressive growth mindset. Having worked with Lourdes for many years, I am delighted to have her join our senior management team. I know she has the right skills, relationships, and experiences in place to help the Academy continue to grow.”

As head of the department, Lopez Patton spearheads overall communications and media relations strategy and crisis communications for the Recording Academy and her department is responsible for being one of the key voices of the Academy and all of its related entities — including MusiCares and the Grammy Museum. Additionally, she liaises with production partners, sponsors, talent teams, music labels and media, and continues to oversee the PR efforts for Grammy Week events.

