Marketing Exec Rebecca Mall Joins WME

Rebecca Mall is joining WME as a senior marketing executive.

In her newly created role, Mall will oversee marketing and distribution strategy services for WME clients across all platforms including film, television, and digital. Mall’s objective will be to help the agency’s client base maximize their marketing plans, release strategies and awards campaigns for their upcoming projects.

Mall most recently served as co-president of domestic marketing at Paramount Pictures, where she handled digital, media, brand strategy, analytics and public relations for the studio’s releases. During her tenure, she was instrumental in leading marketing efforts for hit films including “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Daddy’s Home 2,” “Book Club,” “A Quiet Place,” “What Men Want,” “Bumblebee,” “Mission Impossible,” and “Rocketman.”

Prior to Paramount Pictures, Mall spent more than six years with Google/YouTube, focusing on the company’s digital partnerships with film studios and television networks.

She holds an MBA from UCLA and a BA from University of Michigan. Prior to business school, she was in drama development at ABC and NBC Universal.

Mall will be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.