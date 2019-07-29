×

Marketing Exec Rebecca Mall Joins WME

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Mall

Rebecca Mall is joining WME as a senior marketing executive.

In her newly created role, Mall will oversee marketing and distribution strategy services for WME clients across all platforms including film, television, and digital. Mall’s objective will be to help the agency’s client base maximize their marketing plans, release strategies and awards campaigns for their upcoming projects.

Mall most recently served as co-president of domestic marketing at Paramount Pictures, where she handled digital, media, brand strategy, analytics and public relations for the studio’s releases. During her tenure, she was instrumental in leading marketing efforts for hit films including “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Daddy’s Home 2,” “Book Club,” “A Quiet Place,” “What Men Want,” “Bumblebee,” “Mission Impossible,” and “Rocketman.”

Prior to Paramount Pictures, Mall spent more than six years with Google/YouTube, focusing on the company’s digital partnerships with film studios and television networks.

She holds an MBA from UCLA and a BA from University of Michigan. Prior to business school, she was in drama development at ABC and NBC Universal.

Mall will be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

More Film

  • Rebecca Mall Joins WME

    Marketing Exec Rebecca Mall Joins WME

    Rebecca Mall is joining WME as a senior marketing executive. In her newly created role, Mall will oversee marketing and distribution strategy services for WME clients across all platforms including film, television, and digital. Mall’s objective will be to help the agency’s client base maximize their marketing plans, release strategies and awards campaigns for their [...]

  • Paul Walter Hauser

    'Richard Jewell' Star Paul Walter Hauser Joins Disney's Live-Action 'Cruella'

    Paul Walter Hauser is in talks to join Emma Stone in Disney’s “Cruella,” a live-action origin story based on the classic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil. “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie is helming the film with Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn producing. Emma Thompson is also on board to star. De Vil, [...]

  • Luca Guadagnino Lord of the Flies

    Luca Guadagnino in Talks to Direct 'Lord of the Flies' Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino is in negotiations to direct Warner Bros.’ latest adaptation of William Golding’s classic novel “Lord of the Flies,” sources tell Variety. Guadagnino and his producing partner Marco Morabito are also in negotiations to produce. Known Universe, the production company founded by Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Drop Dead Gorgeous' Team Remembers Late Co-Star Brittany Murphy at Outfest Screening

    When “Drop Dead Gorgeous” was released in 1999, Variety’s review was less than glowing: “Taking bazooka aim at a barn-door-wide target — hinterland beauty contests — [the film] is a fitfully amusing satire that would have gained a lot of mileage from just a tad more subtlety.” Perhaps. But then the movie gained a massive [...]

  • Jason Momoa91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Jason Momoa to Produce, Star in Thriller 'Sweet Girl' for Netflix

    “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is set to produce and star in the revenge thriller “Sweet Girl” for Netflix. Momoa will portray a husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while also protecting his daughter. Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner wrote the script with current revisions by Will Staples. [...]

  • Abigail Breslin attends the 33rd Annual

    Abigail Breslin Joins Matt Damon in 'Stillwater' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Abigail Breslin will star alongside Matt Damon in the upcoming movie “Stillwater,” which will be directed by Tom McCarthy. Participant Media acquired the project after Damon boarded the movie in May. Participant previously worked with McCarthy on his Oscar-winning drama “Spotlight.” “Stillwater” follows an American oil-rig rough neck from Oklahoma, played by Damon, who travels [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad