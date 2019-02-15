×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

R. Kelly Could Be in ‘Big Trouble’ Over Alleged New Sex Tape, Attorney Says

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
R. Kelly
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Strong allegations of sexual misconduct have followed R. Kelly for 25 years, but the singer has always managed to slip free. Yet reports that a videotape of him sexually assaulting an underage girl, combined with the outcry surrounding the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” means that public sentiment, at the very least, is definitely not in the singer’s favor this time — especially if the descriptions of the tape, which is reported to feature multiple graphic elements that were reported regarding other women in “Surviving R. Kelly,” are proven to be accurate. Multiple reports say that Kelly’s arrest could be imminent.

Criminal defense attorney Anthony Salerno, who has handled numerous sex-crime cases over the past 25 years, reviewed the information presented in the two articles on the matter (from The New Yorker and CNN) and tells Variety:

“R. Kelly is in big trouble — if [certain aspects can be proved],” he begins. “One, if the girl in the video really was [underage]. Two, if it’s clear that the people in the video are who they seem to be. Three, if they can find the girl and get her to talk. Four, if the date of the video can be confirmed, which would involve the statute of limitations. And five, if the location where the video was filmed can be confirmed.”

Related

In 2002, Kelly was arrested after a similar tape emerged and public outcry was fierce. Yet his attorneys managed to delay the case for some six years; during that time he continued to tour and record and charmed listeners with his comic “Lost in the Closet” songs and video. Public attention wandered, the girl in the video declined to testify against him, and he was acquitted in 2008.

Yet public opinion began to turn with a 2013 interview with Jim DeRogatis — the former Chicago Sun-Times reporter who broke the story of the first sex tape and has followed Kelly allegations closely for 20 years — that brought renewed attention to the allegations, spiked again last summer when DeRogatis reported that Kelly was holding several young women in a “sex cult,” and reached a new peak after “Surviving R. Kelly” aired in January. (Kelly has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, an assertion repeated by his attorney, Steve Greenberg, on Thursday in a statement mocking reports of the new video.)

If Kelly is arrested and tried, public attention is not likely to wander this time, although much will depend on whether the girl in the video can be identified and convinced to testify — or, as was the case last time, she chooses not to testify.

“That may be his best play,” Salerno says. “The girl could be forced to testify on pain of contempt, but if there’s a pretty clear-cut video, they may even be able to do it without her cooperation. And if she talked about the incident with other people, they could be called, under certain exceptions, to the hearsay rule.”

Allegations of sexually abusive behavior by Kelly toward young women date back more than 20 years. In 1995, when he was 27, he briefly married the late singer Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time (in “Surviving R. Kelly” an executive who formerly worked with the singer says he forged Aaliyah’s birth date on the marriage license to say she was 18, and another witness says she saw Kelly and Aaliyah having sex). Just last year, reports of Kelly essentially holding women captive in a “sex cult” were published. Multiple other reports have surfaced over the years.

Last month Kelly’s longtime label, Sony Music subsidiary RCA Records, parted company with the singer.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Could Be in ‘Big Trouble’ Over Alleged New Sex Tape, Attorney Says

    Strong allegations of sexual misconduct have followed R. Kelly for 25 years, but the singer has always managed to slip free. Yet reports that a videotape of him sexually assaulting an underage girl, combined with the outcry surrounding the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” means that public sentiment, at the very least, is definitely not [...]

  • Cardi B Drops New Single With

    Cardi B Drops New Single With Bruno Mars, ‘Please Me’ (Listen)

    In the wee hours of Friday morning, Cardi B has released her first new song of 2019: “Please Me,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars. The pair have worked together in the past, most notably on last year’s remix of Mars’ “Finesse” — which the pair performed on the 2018 Grammy Awards — and Cardi was [...]

  • Wu-Tang ClanWu-Tang Clan in concert, Brooklyn

    The Secret History of Wu-Tang Clan's Bizarre Hip-Hop Fighting Game

    The history of video games is littered with great ideas that were canceled before their time, drained of resources and put out to pasture because of budget or production woes. That said, there are vanishingly few games that made it all the way through the trials and tribulations of a multi-year development cycle only to [...]

  • Gimlet Media Podcasting

    Spotify Paid Nearly $340 Million to Buy Podcast Startups Gimlet and Anchor

    Streaming-audio giant Spotify shelled out around €300 million, or about $337 million, to buy podcasting companies — producer Gimlet Media and services provider Anchor FM Inc., the company said. The deals for Gimlet and Anchor, announced last week, were primarily in cash, with the total purchase prices subject to closing adjustments, Spotify disclosed the figure in [...]

  • 21 Savage released

    21 Savage Says He Was 'Definitely' Targeted by ICE

    In his first interview since being released from detention by ICE on Tuesday, 21 Savage told “Good Morning America” that  he was “definitely targeted” by the immigration-enforcement agency. “I was just driving,” he said of his arrest on Feb. 3 on the grounds that he is actually from the United Kingdom and overstayed his visa. [...]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Universal Music Group Fuels 11.3% Rise in Vivendi's 2018 Revenues

    Vivendi’s revenues were up 11.3% to €13.93 billion ($15.7 billion) in 2018, powered by Universal Music Group, which delivered such hits as the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack and Drake’s new album. UMG’s revenues climbed by 10% to €6 billion ($6.8 billion) compared to 2017. On top of the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack, the [...]

  • Elle Winter

    Actress Elle Winter Signs With Sony Music's RED

    Actress Elle Winter, whose film credits include “3 Generations” (2015), “Code Red (2016)” and “The After Party” (2018), has signed with Sony Music’s RED MUSIC. The 19-year-old and New York City native will release her debut album this year. She’s managed by former Republic Records executive David Nathan and booked by CAA music touring, acting and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad