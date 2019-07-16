×

R. Kelly Is 'an Extreme Danger to Minor Girls,' Prosecutors Argue at Hearing

Jem Aswad

A federal prosecutor called R. Kelly “an extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls,” at a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The hearing, which follows the singer being hit Friday with a total of 18 counts of serious sexual misconduct and other charges in Chicago and New York, is to determine whether Kelly should be released from custody the charges play out. Prosecutors do not want him released.

“This risk of obstruction is real. This risk is ongoing. This risk is heightened by the defendant’s fame and power,” one assistant U.S. attorney told the judge, Harry Leinenweber. The singer “has a unique ability to influence and intimidate witnesses and victims, and that continues to this day.”

If found guilty, Kelly, 52, could receive a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of 195 years in prison based on the Chicago charges alone. He has been incarcerated in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center since agents arrested him near his home in Trump Tower early Thursday evening.

Prosecutors argued Tuesday that home confinement and electronic monitoring would not be sufficient, given the charges against the singer.

“The defendant can entice girls to his own doorstep, he doesn’t have to leave his home to do that,” one told the judge.

More to come… 

 

 

