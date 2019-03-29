×
‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Love, Simon,’ ‘Vida’ Honored at GLAAD Media Awards

CREDIT: Netflix, 20th Century Fox/Moviestore/REX, Erica Parise

The 30th GLAAD Media Awards took place in Los Angeles on Thursday night, celebrating those who have made successful efforts in supporting the LGTBQ+ community in film, television, and beyond. “Queer Eye,” “Love, Simon,” and “Vida” were among the winners of this year’s ceremony, recognized for their truthful on-screen portrayals of queer identities. They join already-announced honorees, such as Beyonce and Jay-Z, who took home the Vanguard Award, and Sean Hayes with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

Queer Eye,” the Netflix reality series whose five gay leads, Karamo, Jonathan, Antoni, Tan, and Bobby, have won over viewers since its first episode aired in 2018, won for outstanding reality program. In each episode of the Netflix original, which is a reboot of the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” the “Fab Five” conducts emotional and physical makeovers for a diverse slate of chosen applicants.

On the film side, “Love, Simon,” the romantic comedy-drama from 20th Century Fox, won for outstanding film. The coming-of-age story follows 17 year-old Simon as he falls for an anonymous boy online and struggles to find the courage to come out to his family and friends.

Vida” from Starz also took home an award for its diverse cast. The comedy series centers around two Mexican-American sisters in East LA and was brought to life by an all-Latinx writing room. Rose Troche, a Puerto Rican lesbian director/producer whose work includes “The L Word” and “Go Fish,” directed two episodes.

Variety also took home an award for outstanding magazine overall coverage, besting contenders “GQ,” “Billboard,” “Entertainment Weekly,” and “Ebony.”

A complete list of winners can be found below.

Vanguard Award: Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Sean Hayes

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Love, Simon”

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Vida”

Outstanding Reality Program: “Queer Eye”

Outstanding Documentary: “Believer”

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character):“Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: “Steven Universe”

Outstanding Video Game: “The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset”

Outstanding Comic Book: “Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles,” written by Mark Russell

Outstanding Magazine Article: “Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Variety

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language): “Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language): “Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth

Special Recognition: “Nanette”

Special Recognition: “TransMilitary”

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “House of Mamis”

