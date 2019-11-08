×

Qobuz Kicks MP3s to the Curb With New Hi-Res Audio Plan

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Since the dawn of digital music, the MP3 has been the main format for downloads and streaming — and for just as long, audiophiles great and small have been complaining about the format’s low quality. Well, Qobuz, the French hi-res audio service that recently launched in the U.S., has said “Ça suffit!” (“Enough!”)

The company announced today that it is completely eliminating its MP3 (lossy) streaming tier. Beginning today, Qobuz has streamlined its monthly offering to one $14.99 plan that includes unlimited access to its entire Hi-Res and CD lossless catalogue (as low as $12.50 per month with a yearly plan). With their maximum quality plan now available for one price, Qobuz is the first streaming service to say goodbye to the “increasingly archaic” MP3 in its effort to make hi-res and lossless the new standard.

None other than Neil Young, one of the world’s most notorious audio snobs, recently gave the service a ringing endorsement. “Qobuz sounds great!,” he said. “Qobuz was one of the earliest Hi-Res streamers. Their new offer is another big step towards making Hi-Res streaming available at the same cost as MP3 streaming today.”

The new Studio Premier plan is a limited time promotion available to the first 100,000 new Qobuz subscribers (plus existing users), who will receive unlimited access to over 50 million tracks in certified Hi-Res or CD lossless quality, along with Qobuz’s editorial and metadata content, for $14.99/month, or $149.99/year. Qobuz will still offer its unique Sublime+ plan, now priced at $249.99/year, which includes all the streaming offerings, plus a discount on Hi-Res download purchases from the Qobuz store.

Dan Mackta, Managing Director of Qobuz USA, says: “MP3 is really bad for music, artists, and listeners – so Qobuz is saying ‘no’ to MP3 and now offers only real studio quality in one accessible plan. Studio Premier is a special offer we’ve been dying to make.”

Qobuz launched in 2009 as a hi-res download service, with its streaming option rolling out gradually over 2014 and 2015. The company says it has almost 200,000 customers across the 12 markets in which it operates, with over 25,000 in the U.S. already.

More Digital

  • Qobuz Kicks MP3s to the Curb

    Qobuz Kicks MP3s to the Curb With New Hi-Res Audio Plan

    Since the dawn of digital music, the MP3 has been the main format for downloads and streaming — and for just as long, audiophiles great and small have been complaining about the format’s low quality. Well, Qobuz, the French hi-res audio service that recently launched in the U.S., has said “Ça suffit!” (“Enough!”) The company [...]

  • terminator vr

    VRStudios Launches 'Terminator' VR Experience at Dave & Buster's (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just in time for the launch of the new “Terminator: Dark Fate” movie, Dave & Buster’s is getting a “Terminator: Guardian of Fate” virtual reality experience, courtesy of VRStudios. The experience, which features the voice of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, is launching at 130 Dave & Buster’s locations across the U.S. Just like previous [...]

  • Reginald Williams - Conde Nast Entertainment

    Condé Nast Hires Former BET and MTV Exec Reginald Williams as SVP Digital Programming

    Condé Nast Entertainment named Reginald Williams — a former top content exec at Viacom’s BET and MTV — as senior VP of programming, overseeing the studio’s global digital content production team. Williams will be based in New York and report to Oren Katzeff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment, the media company’s studio that produces original [...]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Charts Return to Spotlight With Social-Media Venture

    “Megyn Kelly Today” was cancelled by NBC about a year ago. But “The Megyn Kelly Show,” so to speak, continues. The former star anchor from Fox News Channel and NBC took to Instagram Friday to unveil what appears to be a new social-media venture. In a video, she told followers of her newly-established account she [...]

  • Death Stranding

    'Death Stranding': How PlayStation Tackled the Unique, Mysterious Marketing Campaign

    There are a few reasons why “Death Stranding” might seem like a marketing slam dunk. It’s the first game from Hideo Kojima, the video game legend behind the “Metal Gear” series, since 2015, and also the first since he reformed his Kojima Productions into an independent studio, partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment. It boasts Hollywood [...]

  • Disney Plus Fire TV

    Disney Plus Will Be Available on Fire TV Devices at Launch

    With days left until the service’s official launch, Disney and Amazon have struck a deal to carry apps for the Mouse’s upcoming Disney Plus streaming service on Amazon’s devices. Disney Plus will be available on Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets, the two companies announced Thursday afternoon. In [...]

  • Activision Blizzard

    Activision Blizzard Shrugs off Hong Kong Uproar, Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations

    Controversy? What controversy? As Activision Blizzard reported its fiscal Q3 earnings Thursday afternoon, there was no mention at all of a recent backlash over the company’s controversial suspension of one of its players. Instead, executives celebrated better-than-expected results, and promised to more aggressively embrace mobile gaming. The gaming company generated $1.28 billion in sales in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad