How Hollywood Is Celebrating Pride Month

Pride Month officially wraps up this weekend with the WorldPride Parade in New York. It takes on special significance this year, as attendees mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. A number of artists and brands are also getting involved, launching “Pride-themed” collaborations and merchandise in an effort to boost their own visibility within the LGBTQ community.

Just last week, Taylor Swift released the music video for her new single “You Need To Calm Down” to much fanfare, with the colorful clip featuring a number of LGBTQ actors, singers and personalities, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson (with husband Justin Mikita), RuPaul, Adam Lambert and Ellen Degeneres. The video shouts out the organization GLAAD and also ends on a title card encouraging viewers to sign and share Swift’s Change.org petition asking the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act (So far, more than 400,000 people have signed it, including four U.S. Senators).

While Swift’s new song and video has already inspired a wave of unofficial, Pride-themed merch, other celebs are teaming up with apparel and lifestyle brands on more official collaborations for Pride, with much of the proceeds going to LGBTQ causes and charities.

For Lance Bass, who famously came out in 2006, he says it’s been exciting to see the gay community finally have its moment in the spotlight, not just represented in Hollywood, but in mainstream campaigns as well.

“I’m happy with anyone that gives us visibility,” says Bass, who teamed up with Stoli Vodka this year to launch their “Spirit of Stonewall” bottle (sales of the limited-edition release will help raise funds for the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which works to promote understanding and dialogue through awareness campaigns, educational programming and fundraising).

CREDIT: Stoli Group

The fact that brands are even having a conversation about Pride, Bass says, is a step in the right direction. “It just shows how far we’ve come as a community, that all these companies want to work with us and support us,” he says. “The visibility is so amazing and it’s exactly what we need.”

We’ve rounded up seven other collaborations to shop for Pride Month, from brands that are using their platform for good. Each of these collections partner with LGBTQ actors and artists and give back to charity, with proceeds going to support a number of prominent and worthwhile causes.

1. Teva x Tegan and Sara

Rockers Tegan and Sara have long been vocal advocates for the LGBTQ community and this year, they’re putting their names behind a new collaboration with Teva. The twin sisters are partnering with the footwear brand on a limited-edition Flatform Universal Pride sandal, with a portion of proceeds going to the Tegan and Sara Foundation (TSF).

The foundation’s goal is to fight for health, political and economic equality for young girls and women within the LGBTQ community, and Tegan and Sara say the collaboration is a “full circle” moment for them. “We got our first pair of Teva sandals when we were 16,” they say in a release, “and this rainbow Flatform collab is like full circle LGBTQ+ Pride validation. Teva’s generous support for our foundation will allow us to help even more LGBTQ+ youth.”

Teva will donate $15 for each pair of Flatform Universal Pride sandals sold, up to a guaranteed maximum donation of $30,000, to the TSF. According to a release, the donation will fund scholarships for LGBTQ youth to attend summer camps that help develop self-confidence and leadership abilities in a safe and nurturing environment. Purchase: $79.95 on Nordstrom.com.

2. Todd Snyder x Billy Porter

Contemporary sportswear designer Todd Snyder has a particularly close relationship with Pride this year, as his eponymous New York-based company has a predominantly gay staff, many of whom remember the tumultuous years immediately following the Stonewall riots. That’s why Snyder says he wanted to do something to honor that “seminal milestone in the history of New York City.”

“As a New Yorker now with an amazing staff, over half of which are gay, I wanted to do something meaningful,” he told Women’s Wear Daily. “My team is very important to me and we support each other’s values.”

The #TSPride collection includes a series of colorful T-shirts, hoodies and sweats produced in collaboration with athletic brand, Champion. The accompanying campaign was shot by Ryan Pfluger (who’s photographed everyone from Shawn Mendes to Sam Smith) and features “Pose” stars Billy Porter and Dominique Jackson, along with former J.Crew Creative Director Jenna Lyons, and renowned LGBTQ illustrator Richard Haines.

Snyder says 20% of sales will be donated to the National Park Foundation to support the Stonewall National Monument. Prices for the #TSPride collection range from $70 for a T-shirt to $168 for a hoodie. Shop online at ToddSnyder.com.

3. H&M x Laverne Cox

H&M has been a longtime supporting of the LGBTQ community, and they’ve tapped actress and activist Laverne Cox to front its “Stay True, Stay You” campaign for Pride. The campaign is part of H&M’s “Love For All” collection, which features a range of athleisure-inspired apparel, pool shoes and colorful accessories. H&M says 10% of each sale will be donated to the United Nations Free & Equal Campaign, which champions for equal rights and fair treatment of the worldwide LGBTQ community.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this campaign, celebrating an incredible community that I am so thankful and proud to be a part of,” says Cox, who is rumored to be making an appearance on the final season of “Orange Is the New Black,” which premieres next month on Netflix (Cox’s character, Sophia, made a memorable exit from the show in Season 6, after finally being released from prison).

Prices for the collection range from $9.99 for a T-shirt to $69.99 for a unisex, ombre-effect windbreaker. Shop the PRIDE x H&M collection online at HM.com.

4. Smirnoff Vodka x Jonathan Van Ness

CREDIT: Smirnoff

Spirits brand, Smirnoff, has tapped Cox, “Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Alyssa Edwards on a multi-platform campaign dubbed “Welcome Home,” which aims to “roll out the welcome mat” for the millions of people expected in New York for Pride celebrations this weekend.

Among the activations: two limited-edition Smirnoff Vodka bottles that celebrate pride, with $1 from every bottle sold going to the Human Rights Commission; a “House of Pride” pop-up hosted by Van Ness, which tells the story of the LGBTQ community’s successes and struggles through the years in New York; and a digital video series playing at the three major New York City airports, which features Cox welcoming visitors to New York for the global Pride celebrations. Smirnoff will also be participating in New York Pride with a New York City-themed float led by Edwards dressed as“Lady Liberty.” Purchase: Smirnoff Vodka, $12.99+ on Drizly.com.

5. Fossil x Alyssa Edwards

Edwards is also teaming up with Fossil on the launch of a limited-edition Pride Month watch. The timepiece features a classic Fossil watch face with rainbow-hued detailing and an embossed rainbow strap, and was created in partnership with the Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI). 100% of proceeds from every sale will benefit the work of HMI. Only 1000 units were made.

In addition to Edwards, Fossil’s Pride Month campaign also features activist Blair Imani and “Pose” actor, Dyllon Burnside, who share their stories of overcoming struggles in the industry, and the importance of mentorship and giving back. Purchase: $75.00 on Fossil.com.

6. Marriott x Immigration Equality

CREDIT: Jon Fleming

“Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown hosted an event with Marriott in Manhattan this week, as a lead-up to New York Pride. There, the hotel chain announced a $100,000 donation to Immigration Equality, to support the non-profit organization’s work on behalf of LGBTQ and HIV-positive immigrants. Marriott says it’s the largest corporate contribution in the organization’s 15-year history, and the donation will help provide free legal services to LGBTQ asylum seekers fleeing persecution in their countries of origin.

Marriott first collaborated with Immigration Equality in 2012 to support fair treatment for LGBTQ individuals and families under U.S. immigration policies. In 2018, Marriott formalized its partnership with Immigration Equality, as part of the company’s priority to “welcome all and advance human rights.” See Marriott rates and get more information here.

7. dosist Pride Month Pens

CREDIT: dosist

John Mayer, Sarah Silverman, Orlando Bloom and Jane Fonda are among the celeb fans of dosist, a new wellness brand that aims to “educate and empower consumers to safely, effectively and naturally manage their health and happiness” through cannabis-based formulas.

This month, dosist will be donating 25% of proceeds from all sales at participating retailers to local LGBTQ+ organizations in honor and celebration of Pride month. Recipients include LA Pride, the SF LGBT Center, Billy DeFrank LGBT Community Center, and San Diego Pride. Find out more at dosist.com/pride.

