President Donald Trump Bashes AT&T, CNN and MSNBC

President Donald Trump took aim at CNN and MSNBC on Monday morning as word surfaced that an activist investor was lobbying for major changes at CNN parent AT&T.

Trump responded to reports Monday that Elliott Management had laid out a four-point plan to boost the share price of AT&T with divestitures and other changes. Trump returned to his familiar refrain of accusing CNN of disseminating “fake news” and asserting falsely that the news operation is “losing a fortune.”

In fact, CNN has been a steady profit generator for AT&T and its previous parent company, Time Warner. A CNN spokesman via Twitter that the company is having “the most profitable year in its history.”

Great news that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T. As the owner of VERY LOW RATINGS @CNN, perhaps they will now put a stop to all of the Fake News emanating from its non-credible “anchors.” Also, I hear that, because of its bad ratings, it is losing a fortune….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

In case you hear differently, CNN is having its most profitable year in history. Last month the network delivered its highest August ratings on record and won the prime time demo – beating both Fox and MSNBC. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) September 9, 2019

Trump also called CNN “bad for the USA,” and he declared that “as bad as CNN, Comcast MSNBC is worse.”

…But most importantly, @CNN is bad for the USA. Their International Division spews bad information & Fake News all over the globe. This is why foreign leaders are always asking me, “Why does the Media hate the U.S. sooo much?” It is a fraudulent shame, & all comes from the top! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

As bad as @CNN is, Comcast MSNBC is worse. Their ratings are also way down because they have lost all credibility. I believe their stories about me are not 93% negative, but actually 100% negative. They are incapable of saying anything positive, despite all of the great things… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Trump has a history of fighting with CNN and AT&T. Trump’s animus toward CNN was widely seen as a factor in the Justice Department’s decision to sue to block AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner on anti-trust grounds. AT&T won a decisive victory in Washington, D.C. federal court in 2018 that was upheld earlier this year on appeal.