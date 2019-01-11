×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Plane Flies Over Sony Music’s Offices Calling for Label to Drop R. Kelly

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

A plane towing a sign that read “RCA/Sony: Drop Sexual Predator R. Kelly” flew over Sony Music’s offices in Culver City, Calif., Friday afternoon. The plane, commissioned by the national women’s organization UltraViolet, was intended to further calls for RCA, which is owned by Sony Music and has been affiliated with Kelly for his entire solo career, to part ways with the singer in the wake of longstanding accusations of sexual misconduct against him, recently detailed in the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.” In announcing the plane via a statement Thursday, UltraViolet proclaimed solidarity with the #MuteRKelly campaign.

“It is long past time for RCA to dump R Kelly and take a stand against abuse,”said Karin Roland, UltraViolet’s chief campaigns officer. Their inaction is beyond shameful. RCA can no longer pretend that R. Kelly’s music can be separated from his violent actions. Kelly uses his fame, musical talent, fortune, and standing in the music industry to lure in and abuse young Black girls. Even some of his songs are literally inspired by the abuses he has perpetrated. Kelly has been able to get away with his years of abuse precisely because his victims are young Black girls who face even more barriers to justice than their white peers. Sixty percent of Black women are sexually abused by age 18, but their abuse is written off because of harmful racial stereotypes that paint Black women and girls as more sexually promiscuous and aggressive than young white girls. We must believe and support Black survivors of sexual violence. It is time all of us work alongside the amazing Black women organizers calling out R. Kelly and his enablers to ensure justice.”

Related

Roland also called out Spotify, which attempted unsuccessfully to ban Kelly’s music from its playlists last year. “When record labels like RCA Records and music platforms like Spotify promote abusers, they allow those abusers to reap in profits, lining their pockets with royalties and expanding their fan base. This normalizes violence against women. We are deeply disappointed that in light of the comprehensive allegations of sexual abuse made public by the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary, that RCA Records and Spotify continue to choose abusers over the survivors of their crimes.”

Sony’s New York offices were the site of protests from Kesha fans in 2016, calling on the label to free her from her contract with the Sony affiliate Kemosabe, run by songwriter/producer Dr. Luke. Kesha has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Luke, alleging that he sexually assaulted her while she was signed to his label; she remains with the label but is not working with Luke.

And in 2002, Michael Jackson led protests in New York and London against the company — to which he was signed at the time — calling its business practices “racist.” While Jackson led the protest from the top of a double-decker bus, fans gathered outside Sony’s New York headquarters. However, some commented at the time that Jackson’s protest may have been more closely related to what he felt was the label’s failure to promote his 2001 album “Invincible” at the level he’d expected.

Variety recently spoke with a prominent entertainment attorney and several insiders about the process RCA would undergo in parting ways with the singer. A rep for RCA did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Music

  • Plane Flies Over Sony Music Offices

    Plane Flies Over Sony Music's Offices Calling for Label to Drop R. Kelly

    A plane towing a sign that read “RCA/Sony: Drop Sexual Predator R. Kelly” flew over Sony Music’s offices in Culver City, Calif., Friday afternoon. The plane, commissioned by the national women’s organization UltraViolet, was intended to further calls for RCA, which is owned by Sony Music and has been affiliated with Kelly for his entire [...]

  • Adam Lambert with Queen's Brian May

    Adam Lambert Reveals 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Cameo

    If you were wondering, that was Adam Lambert wearing a trucker hat in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The “American Idol” alum took to Twitter to confirm the highly speculated cameo Friday. Related R. Kelly’s Lawyer Slams Accusers, State Attorney: ‘None of This Is Criminal’ R. Kelly's Daughter Calls Him a 'Monster' Who is he!? 😏😂 #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available [...]

  • Glen Ballard House

    Veteran Songwriter and Record Producer Glen Ballard Lists Malibu Beach Cottage

    A beachfront cottage along Malibu’s sandy La Costa beach, owned by veteran pop song scribe and record producer Glen Ballard, is available at $7.995 million. Ballard, who co-wrote and produced Alanis Morissette’s seminal, Grammy-winning 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” as well as Katy Perry’s 2008 platinum selling sophomore album “One of the Boys,” stands to [...]

  • Chromecast Audio Is Being Discontinued, Google

    Google Stops Making Chromecast Audio

    Google has stopped making its Chromecast Audio streaming adapter, and is instead focused on smart speakers going forward. A company spokesperson confirmed Friday that Chromecast Audio is being discontinued, sending Variety the following statement: “Our product portfolio continues to evolve, and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio. We have [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly’s Lawyer Slams Accusers, State Attorney: ‘None of This Is Criminal’

    In the wake of last week’s airing of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary, the singer’s lawyer appeared on ABC’s Nightline Thursday to refute multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made by accusers in the series, and to criticize Illinois State Attorney Kim Foxx’s call earlier this week for others to come forward. “We deal with proof, [...]

  • R. KellyR. Kelly in concert at

    R. Kelly's Daughter Calls Him a 'Monster'

    In the wake of last week’s premiere of the six-part docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which multiple women accuse the singer of sexual misconduct, Kelly’s own daughter spoke out against her father in an Instagram story on Thursday, the “Ignition” crooner’s estranged daughter took to her Instagram story to speak out, according to E! News. “To the [...]

  • Lady Gaga, center, and R. Kelly

    Lady Gaga-R. Kelly Song Removed From Streaming Services

    As she promised, Lady Gaga’s collaboration with R. Kelly has been removed from streaming services. The song, “Do What U Want (With My Body), was removed approximately 18 hours after Gaga tweeted her apology for working with Kelly, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, as featured in last week’s Lifetime documentary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad