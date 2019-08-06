Plane Carrying Pink’s Management Team Crash-Lands

A small plane carrying the management team for singer Pink crashed in Denmark Monday and burst into flames, according to Danish media cites by the Associated Press and CBS News. No one was hurt, the reports say, noting that the singer was not on the flight.

“P!nk was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK,” Pink’s promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, told CBS. Pink’s manager is Roger Davies, who has also worked extensively with Tina Turner and Cher.

Danish police today confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention the singer by name. Pink performed in Oslo, Norway on Monday night, and is scheduled to play in Horsens, Denmark on Wednesday. The European leg of the singer’s ongoing “Beautiful Trauma” tour wraps in the Netherlands on Aug. 11; three North American dates follow.

Police said that the plane, a private Cessna with 10 people aboard, caught fire upon landing at the Aarhus airport in Denmark. Representatives said the plane had flown from Oslo and the passengers on board included four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national (Davies is Australian). Police told reporters they could not comment on the circumstances or speculate on causes of the crash, pending an investigation.

Reps for the singer and her management did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment or confirmation.