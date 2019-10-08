×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Placido Domingo’s Duties to Be Taken Over by Los Angeles Opera President

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spanish tenor Placido Domingo attends the press conference of the classical music talent show Virtuozok (Virtuosi) in the Pesti Vigado building in Budapest, Hungary, 24 May 2019. The talent show of Magyar Televizio (Hungarian Television), the state run public service television company of Hungary, aims to support and manage the talents via the Kis Virtuozok (Little Virtuosi) Foundation.classical music talent show Virtuozok in Budapest, Hungary - 24 May 2019
CREDIT: SZILARD KOSZTICSAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The duties of former Los Angeles Opera general director Placido Domingo will be absorbed by company’s president and CEO, the company’s board of directors announced Monday. Domingo last week resigned as general director, a job he held since 2003, saying his ability to continue at the opera was compromised by multiple accusations of sexual impropriety that have been leveled against him in recent weeks. His duties will be absorbed by president and chief executive Christopher Koelsch.

“We are fortunate to be able to centralize our management structure … under a leader like Christopher, whose vision, compassion and dedicated commitment to further expand opera’s presence in Southern California we fully support,” the board wrote in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Domingo has disputed the accusations, which have been exhaustively reported by the Associated Press, saying that the allegations were, “as presented, inaccurate.”

While Koelsch is not a global opera superstar like Domingo, he has worked with the opera since 1997 and rose to president and chief executive in 2012.

“I think Christopher is one of the bright lights in opera in terms of leadership vision, how well he executes plans and how forward-thinking he is,” opera star Renee Fleming told the TImes. “And that’s something that opera needs across the country.”

New York Philharmonic chief Deborah Borda told the paper that Koelsch has, “in essence been running the company and fulfilling this position for quite a while. He brings a passion to L.A. Opera that will be unsurpassed.”

 

More Music

  • Spanish tenor Placido Domingo attends the

    Placido Domingo’s Duties to Be Taken Over by Los Angeles Opera President

    The duties of former Los Angeles Opera general director Placido Domingo will be absorbed by company’s president and CEO, the company’s board of directors announced Monday. Domingo last week resigned as general director, a job he held since 2003, saying his ability to continue at the opera was compromised by multiple accusations of sexual impropriety [...]

  • Eagles to Perform ‘Hotel California’ in

    Eagles to Perform ‘Hotel California’ Album in Its Entirety on 2020 Tour

    As expected, the Eagles’ recent string of Las Vegas dates, in which they played their 1976 classic “Hotel California” album in its entirety, were a dry run for a tour next year: The group will bring the show across North America in the spring, performing the album along with many other hits, accompanied by an [...]

  • Variety Power of Women LA Awkwafina

    How Awkwafina's Own Musical Past Inspired Her Work With Nonprofit Building Beats

    Years before creating the persona of Awkwafina that would launch her to stardom, a fifth-grade Nora Lum had to decide which instrument to learn in school. “I wanted to play the drums but then like 15 other people wanted to, so I was like, ‘OK, what’s the next loudest instrument?’” she says, laughing. “The trumpet [...]

  • Variety Power of Women LA Chaka

    Chaka Khan Wants to Make Sure Music Programs Stay in Schools

    Children have been the focus of Chaka Khan’s charitable endeavors for years; music has been her life’s calling. So it’s no surprise that the legendary singer found a way to combine the two with her support for Little Kids Rock. Founded in 2002, the New Jersey-based nonprofit provides instruments and materials for music-based curricula for [...]

  • Nick JonasFourth annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn

    Nick Jonas Joins 'The Voice' as Season 18 Coach

    Nick Jonas is joining “The Voice” for the show’s upcoming 18th season this spring. He joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as well as host Carson Daly on the NBC music competition series. “I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” said Jonas. “It’s such an awesome group [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad