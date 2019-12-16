Pink Named Pollstar’s 2019 Artist of the Year

Pink has been named Pollstar’s 2019 Artist of the Year after reaching No. 1 on the media platform’s Year End Top 100 Worldwide Tour chart. Her “Beautiful Trauma tour” raked in $215.2 million, more than Elton John and Ed Sheeran, and drew more than 1.8 million fans to 68 performances. Statistics also revealed an average show gross of $3.16 million and an average of 26,749 tickets sold per show.

“I do not believe in genres or boundaries,” Pink told Pollstar “What’s epic about making this kind of show with this kind of repertoire is that it can be a rock show, it can be theater, it can be Broadway, it can be acoustic,” the global pop superstar said. “I want fans to feel every kind feeling they can tap into.”

While she has a deep catalog of hits to draw form, there isn’t much question that many audiences flock to Pink’s shows to see what she’s doing to do next: Her high-flying performance antics have made her almost as much an acrobatics act as a concert, and one that she continues to top with each tour.

The “Walk Me Home” singer moved up three spots on Pollstar’s charts since last year’s tour, which brought in $169.2 million. The “Beautiful Trauma Tour” began March 1, 2018 and wrapped Nov. 2, 2019 with six legs, including an all-stadium run through Europe for a total of 157 dates. Elton John and Ed Sheeran trailed behind her in the No. 2 and 3 spots with $212 million and $211.7 million, respectively.

The Rolling Stones topped the Top 200 North American Tours list with a $177.8 million gross from 16 performances in U.S. stadiums during the summer, drawing nearly 785,000 fans. Elton John came in at No. 2 ($157.4 million) while veteran rock band Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band ($97 million)rounded out the top three.