×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pink Named Pollstar’s 2019 Artist of the Year

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pink the Palladium
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur

Pink has been named Pollstar’s 2019 Artist of the Year after reaching No. 1 on the media platform’s Year End Top 100 Worldwide Tour chart. Her “Beautiful Trauma tour” raked in $215.2 million, more than Elton John and Ed Sheeran, and drew more than 1.8 million fans to 68 performances. Statistics also revealed an average show gross of $3.16 million and an average of 26,749 tickets sold per show.

“I do not believe in genres or boundaries,” Pink told Pollstar “What’s epic about making this kind of show with this kind of repertoire is that it can be a rock show, it can be theater, it can be Broadway, it can be acoustic,” the global pop superstar said. “I want fans to feel every kind feeling they can tap into.”

While she has a deep catalog of hits to draw form, there isn’t much question that many audiences flock to Pink’s shows to see what she’s doing to do next: Her high-flying performance antics have made her almost as much an acrobatics act as a concert, and one that she continues to top with each tour.

The “Walk Me Home” singer moved up three spots on Pollstar’s charts since last year’s tour, which brought in $169.2 million. The “Beautiful Trauma Tour” began March 1, 2018 and wrapped Nov. 2, 2019 with six legs, including an all-stadium run through Europe for a total of 157 dates. Elton John and Ed Sheeran trailed behind her in the No. 2 and 3 spots with $212 million and $211.7 million, respectively.

The Rolling Stones topped the Top 200 North American Tours list with a $177.8 million gross from 16 performances in U.S. stadiums during the summer, drawing nearly 785,000 fans. Elton John came in at No. 2 ($157.4 million) while veteran rock band Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band ($97 million)rounded out the top three.

 

More Music

  • Pink the Palladium

    Pink Named Pollstar's 2019 Artist of the Year

    Pink has been named Pollstar’s 2019 Artist of the Year after reaching No. 1 on the media platform’s Year End Top 100 Worldwide Tour chart. Her “Beautiful Trauma tour” raked in $215.2 million, more than Elton John and Ed Sheeran, and drew more than 1.8 million fans to 68 performances. Statistics also revealed an average [...]

  • Mariah Carey All I Want for

    Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Is Finally No. 1, 25 Years Later

    Although most pop fans probably assume it reached the milestone years or decades ago, Mariah Carey’s holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the No. 1 song in the country by official acclimation for the first time in its 25-year history, topping both the Rolling Stone songs chart and the Billboard Hot [...]

  • Pictured (l-r): Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO

    Maluma Extends Sony/ATV Music Publishing Deal

    Maluma has extended his worldwide administration deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company announced today. The Colombian artist is among the most popular Latin acts and is up for a best Latin pop album category at the 2020 Grammys for the album “11:11.” He won a Latin Grammy for best contemporary pop vocal album for [...]

  • Roddy Ricch -'Day N Vegas' music

    Roddy Ricch Edges Out Camila Cabello, the Who on Rolling Stone Albums Chart

    West coast rapper Roddy Ricch barely made a blip on the charts when his debut mixtape came out last year, but he didn’t have to worry about being overlooked with his proper solo bow, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone albums chart with 101,500 album units, [...]

  • Spotify - The Decade Wrapped

    Spotify Launches Podcast Recapping the 2010s Biggest Music Artists, Trends

    It’s another end-of-the-decade walk through memory lane: Spotify is taking listeners on a journey through the last 10 years in music with a new original podcast, “The Decade Wrapped.” “The Decade Wrapped” podcast is hosted by Eric Eddings, who is joined by critics, comedians, influencers and writers — with special guests including Lele Pons, Robin [...]

  • Dave Grohl

    Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R. to Perform at MusiCares Aerosmith Tribute

    Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R., John Legend, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., the Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola will perform in homage to Aerosmith at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on Jan. 24. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced. Aerosmith is being [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM Partners Sells One-Third Stake to Crestview Partners for $150 Million

    ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad