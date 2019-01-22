Pink, Muse, Chris Stapleton to Headline Citi Sound Vault During Grammy Week

Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton will headline Citi Sound Vault, the three-night live-music platform taking place at the Hollywood Palladium during Grammy week. Pink will kick off the Live Nation-produced series on Feb. 7, followed by Muse on Feb. 9 and Stapleton on Grammy night, the 10th.

“This will be my first time performing at the Hollywood Palladium,” Pink said, “I’m so excited to connect with fans in such an iconic, intimate setting.”

The series gets an additional branding boost via Citi’s team-up with street artist Trevor “Trouble” Andrew — aka “Gucci Ghost” — to launch a limited-edition CSV capsule collection influenced by the artists who will be performing. The custom black and gold capsule collection, consisting of t-shirts, bags, hats, hoodies, jackets and more, will launch on February 7 via a pop-up stand within the walls of the Palladium. Trevor’s designs will also influence the on-site look and feel at the venue in what will be a seamless extension of the CSV brand. CSV was launched in 2017 as a new music platform providing exclusive access to music experiences for Citi customers across the U.S. Artists who have performed to date include Metallica, Sting, Beck, Mumford & Sons, Luke Bryan, Eddie Vedder, Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino, Katy Perry and more. Since launch, Citi has put on 19 CSV shows.

“During music’s biggest week, we’re once again transporting our cardmembers to the epicenter with intimate performances by major artists,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi. “And, through a new limited edition capsule collection by renowned artist Trevor Andrew available only at Citi Sound Vault, we’re thrilled to further unlock exclusive, coveted access for an experience our cardmembers will never forget.”

From Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 7 a.m. PT until January 27 at 10 p.m. PT, Citi cardmembers who would like to attend the Hollywood Palladium shows can register to unlock access to tickets via Verified Fan. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to use their Citi Card to purchase tickets for performances on January 29 at 10am PT. Cardmembers can register at citiprivatepass.com/citisoundvault.

Rounding out the week, Citi Sound Vault presents The Roots Jam Sessions, an invite-only event taking place February 8-9 at a yet-to-be announced venue in Los Angeles. There will be a limited allotment of tickets exclusively for Citi cardmembers. For over a decade, The Roots have hosted one of the most anticipated and dynamic events during Grammy week, bringing longtime collaborators along with artists like Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and more.