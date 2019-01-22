×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pink, Muse, Chris Stapleton to Headline Citi Sound Vault During Grammy Week

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Best Worst Performances Pink
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton will headline Citi Sound Vault, the three-night live-music platform taking place at the Hollywood Palladium during Grammy week. Pink will kick off the Live Nation-produced series on Feb. 7, followed by Muse on Feb. 9 and Stapleton on Grammy night, the 10th.

“This will be my first time performing at the Hollywood Palladium,” Pink said, “I’m so excited to connect with fans in such an iconic, intimate setting.”

The series gets an additional branding boost via Citi’s team-up with street artist Trevor “Trouble” Andrew — aka “Gucci Ghost” — to launch a limited-edition CSV capsule collection influenced by the artists who will be performing. The custom black and gold capsule collection, consisting of t-shirts, bags, hats, hoodies, jackets and more, will launch on February 7 via a pop-up stand within the walls of the Palladium. Trevor’s designs will also influence the on-site look and feel at the venue in what will be a seamless extension of the CSV brand. CSV was launched in 2017 as a new music platform providing exclusive access to music experiences for Citi customers across the U.S. Artists who have performed to date include Metallica, Sting, Beck, Mumford & Sons, Luke Bryan, Eddie Vedder, Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino, Katy Perry and more. Since launch, Citi has put on 19 CSV shows.

Related

“During music’s biggest week, we’re once again transporting our cardmembers to the epicenter with intimate performances by major artists,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi. “And, through a new limited edition capsule collection by renowned artist Trevor Andrew available only at Citi Sound Vault, we’re thrilled to further unlock exclusive, coveted access for an experience our cardmembers will never forget.”

From Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 7 a.m. PT until January 27 at 10 p.m. PT, Citi cardmembers who would like to attend the Hollywood Palladium shows can register to unlock access to tickets via Verified Fan. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to use their Citi Card to purchase tickets for performances on January 29 at 10am PT. Cardmembers can register at citiprivatepass.com/citisoundvault.

Rounding out the week, Citi Sound Vault presents The Roots Jam Sessions, an invite-only event taking place February 8-9 at a yet-to-be announced venue in Los Angeles. There will be a limited allotment of tickets exclusively for Citi cardmembers. For over a decade, The Roots have hosted one of the most anticipated and dynamic events during Grammy week, bringing longtime collaborators along with artists like Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and more.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Biz

  • China’s Maoyan Tweaks Terms for $350

    China’s Maoyan Tweaks Terms of $350 Million IPO

    Maoyan Entertainment, the Chinese ticketing giant, has updated the terms of its share offer in order to keep its IPO on course. It aims to raise up to $350 million of new cash by floating on the Hong Kong stock market. In a new draft prospectus published Tuesday, the company revealed that it had brought [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Tyler Perry: 6 Lessons He Shared at NATPE's 'Living the Dream' Summit

    MIAMI — Tyler Perry took time out of his “Madea’s Farewell” live stage tour and spent his Martin Luther King Jr. holiday giving an inspiring speech to aspiring producers and students gathered here for the annual NATPE convention. Perry was the keynoter Monday at the conference’s first ever “Living the Dream: A Career in Content” session [...]

  • FILE - In this Jan. 12,

    How to Watch the Patriots vs. Chiefs - AFC Championship

    The conference championships are set to take place Sunday, Jan. 20 ahead of Feb. 3’s Super Bowl LIII, with the top two teams in each the AFC and NFC conferences going head to head. The second game, the New England Patriots against the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET at [...]

  • The line of scrimmage between the

    How to Watch Rams vs. Saints Online - NFC Championship

    The conference championships are set to take place Sunday, Jan. 20 ahead of Feb. 3’s Super Bowl LIII, with the top two teams in each the AFC and NFC conferences going head to head. The first game, the Los Angeles Rams against the New Orleans Saints, is set to begin at 3:05 p.m. ET at [...]

  • MAGA Teens Taunting Native American Elder

    MAGA Hat-Wearing Teens Harassing Native American Elder Spark Condemnation From Hollywood

    The Internet erupted in outrage Saturday after a video of young men wearing MAGA hats and attempting to intimidate a Native American man at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington D.C. went viral. The march is taking place amid the government shutdown, which is nearing the one-month mark and has interfered with many Native Americans’ [...]

  • Leonard Klady Dead: Film Journalist Was

    Leonard Klady, Veteran Film Journalist, Dies at 67

    Leonard “Len” Klady, a former Variety reporter and critic who most recently worked for Movie City News and Screen International, has died. His wife, Beverly Walker, said he had been diagnosed with cancer in November.  Klady was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and graduated from the University of Manitoba. He was a founding member of the [...]

  • Jordan Feldstein

    Roc Nation Seeks $11 Million From Insurer in Jordan Feldstein's Death

    Roc Nation filed a federal lawsuit Friday seeking $11 million from its insurance carrier following the death of Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein. Roc Nation, a joint venture of Jay-Z and Live Nation Entertainment, partnered with Feldstein’s Career Artist Management in 2016. At the time, Roc Nation says it took out a “key man” life [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad