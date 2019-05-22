Phillip Eubanks and Marc Hemeon Join Troy Carter’s Q&A

Q&A, the music and tech company founded by former Lady Gaga manager and Spotify exec Troy Carter, today announced the appointments of Phillip Eubanks as Chief Operating Officer (pictured above, right) and Marc Hemeon as Head of Design (left). The pair join Carter, J. Erving (Human Re Sources, Atom Factory), Suzy Ryoo (Atom Factory, OMD) and Tim Luckow (Stem, GHouse) who recently moved to the role of Chief Product Officer, at the company, which was announced earlier this year.

“We are fortunate to welcome innovative forces like Phillip and Marc to the Q&A team,” says Carter. “Both bring an impressive track record working with some of the world’s leading technology companies. Their incredible talent, leadership and strategic vision will continue to accelerate the growth of Q&A.”

Prior to joining Q&A, Eubanks spent six years at Spotify, most recently as the global head of strategy & operations for the creator services division, working closely with Carter, Spotify’s then global head of creator services. Phillip also worked in Spotify’s commercial partnerships division, and in premium growth, business development & partnerships, and content management.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Q&A and help bring its vision to life at such a crucial point in the evolution of the music industry,” says Eubanks. “Building on the opportunities technology has unlocked for creators, Q&A will provide a new ecosystem for creativity and cultural engagement for many more artist and fans.”

Hemeon joins Q&A from Facebook AI, where he worked to design and conceptualize emerging products and technologies. He was also the Founder and CEO of Design Inc., a service to help companies find and work with designers. In addition, Hemeon co-founded a number of companies, including North Technologies which merged with Hodinkee.com as well as fflick, which YouTube acquired in 2011; he later worked on YouTube’s design team.

“Troy is known for pushing the future of music and innovating new and interesting ways to help artists realize their dreams,” says Hemeon. “I’m ecstatic to be joining the Q&A team to help reimagine and build the next generation music company, blending the best of the music world with the best of the tech world.”