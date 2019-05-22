×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Phillip Eubanks and Marc Hemeon Join Troy Carter’s Q&A

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Q&A, the music and tech company founded by former Lady Gaga manager and Spotify exec Troy Carter, today announced the appointments of Phillip Eubanks as Chief Operating Officer (pictured above, right) and Marc Hemeon as Head of Design (left). The pair join Carter, J. Erving (Human Re Sources, Atom Factory), Suzy Ryoo (Atom Factory, OMD) and Tim Luckow (Stem, GHouse) who recently moved to the role of Chief Product Officer, at the company, which was announced earlier this year.

“We are fortunate to welcome innovative forces like Phillip and Marc to the Q&A team,” says Carter. “Both bring an impressive track record working with some of the world’s leading technology companies. Their incredible talent, leadership and strategic vision will continue to accelerate the growth of Q&A.”

Prior to joining Q&A, Eubanks spent six years at Spotify, most recently as the global head of strategy & operations for the creator services division, working closely with Carter, Spotify’s then global head of creator services. Phillip also worked in Spotify’s commercial partnerships division, and in premium growth, business development & partnerships, and content management.

Related

“I’m incredibly excited to join Q&A and help bring its vision to life at such a crucial point in the evolution of the music industry,” says Eubanks. “Building on the opportunities technology has unlocked for creators, Q&A will provide a new ecosystem for creativity and cultural engagement for many more artist and fans.”

Hemeon joins Q&A from Facebook AI, where he worked to design and conceptualize emerging products and technologies. He was also the Founder and CEO of Design Inc., a service to help companies find and work with designers. In addition, Hemeon co-founded a number of companies, including North Technologies which merged with Hodinkee.com as well as fflick, which YouTube acquired in 2011; he later worked on YouTube’s design team.

“Troy is known for pushing the future of music and innovating new and interesting ways to help artists realize their dreams,” says Hemeon. “I’m ecstatic to be joining the Q&A team to help reimagine and build the next generation music company, blending the best of the music world with the best of the tech world.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Digital

  • Phillip Eubanks and Marc Hemeon Join

    Phillip Eubanks and Marc Hemeon Join Troy Carter’s Q&A

    Q&A, the music and tech company founded by former Lady Gaga manager and Spotify exec Troy Carter, today announced the appointments of Phillip Eubanks as Chief Operating Officer (pictured above, right) and Marc Hemeon as Head of Design (left). The pair join Carter, J. Erving (Human Re Sources, Atom Factory), Suzy Ryoo (Atom Factory, OMD) [...]

  • Simran Sethi Quits Netflix India Role

    Simran Sethi Quits Netflix India Role

    Simran Sethi, the Los Angeles-based director of Netflix international originals, responsible for India content, has resigned and will quit after a transition period. Netflix did not comment. Sources familiar with the matter told Variety that Netflix prefers an executive based in India to oversee local original content that has now grown to 11 series and [...]

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

    ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $11.52 million through Sunday for 869 national ad airings [...]

  • Cory-Haik-Vice

    Vice Media Hires Cory Haik, Former Mic Publisher, as Chief Digital Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vice Media has recruited Cory Haik, former publisher of digital news start-up Mic, as chief digital officer to lead the youth-culture company’s global internet businesses. Haik will be based at Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters and report to CEO Nancy Dubuc. She most recently worked at Mic, which last fall laid off virtually its entire staff before [...]

  • Snapchat logos

    Porn Studio Starts Building X-Rated Snapchat Lenses, Encourages Users to Do the Same

    Adult entertainment company Naughty America wants to use augmented reality to get the word out about its paid services. The company has begun to make Snapchat lenses featuring some of its models, and is teaching its audience to do the same. Naughty America shared three such lenses on its website (link not safe for work) [...]

  • New, Likely Cheaper Galaxy Home Speaker

    Samsung Is Getting Ready to Introduce Second Smart Speaker

    Samsung still isn’t selling its Galaxy Home smart speaker, but the company may be getting ready to introduce a second model soon: An FCC filing for an “AI speaker” suggests that the new model, like the original Galaxy Home, will be dual-branded, featuring both Samsung’s own brand name as well as that of its audio [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad