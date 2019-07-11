×

Pete Buttigieg Sets Hollywood Fundraisers With Ellen DeGeneres, Chelsea Handler and More

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Buttigieg
CREDIT: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pete Buttigieg has rescheduled several Hollywood fundraisers that were canceled last month after a police shooting in South Bend, Ind.

Buttigieg is set to appear at the Hancock Park home of Kevin MacLellan, chairman of global distribution and international at NBCUniversal, and Brian Curran on the evening of July 25. Co-hosts include Sean Hayes, Chelsea Handler, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Jason Bateman.

Earlier in the day, Buttigieg will attend a lunch fundraiser in West Hollywood with Nicole Avant, Jill Goldman, Vicki Kennedy, and Jeff Klein. In the late afternoon, he will attend another fundraiser at the home of Mike Rose and Ruben Rodriguez. Co-hosts of that event include Tammy Billick, Craig Dougherty, Tony Leonhardt, John Gile and Jeff Valenson.

Buttigieg was scheduled to hold several L.A. fundraisers on June 19, including one at the Beverly Hills home of Ryan Murphy. He canceled them in the wake of the June 16 police-involved shooting death of Eric Logan. Buttigieg, who has been mayor of South Bend since 2011, returned home to deal with the fallout.

The presidential hopeful announced a whopping $24.8 million fundraising haul for the second quarter, leading the Democratic field. Former Vice President Joe Biden came second with $21.5 million, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren at $19.1 million.

Tickets to the MacLellan-Curran reception can still be had for $500, as can tickets to the Avant lunch. The Rose-Rodriguez conversation has sold out at the $250 and $500 level, but still has tickets at $1000.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Biz

  • Pete Buttigieg

    Pete Buttigieg Sets Hollywood Fundraisers With Ellen DeGeneres, Chelsea Handler and More

    Pete Buttigieg has rescheduled several Hollywood fundraisers that were canceled last month after a police shooting in South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg is set to appear at the Hancock Park home of Kevin MacLellan, chairman of global distribution and international at NBCUniversal, and Brian Curran on the evening of July 25. Co-hosts include Sean Hayes, Chelsea [...]

  • Woodstock 50 Officially Appeals Rejected Permit

    Woodstock 50 Officially Appeals Rejected Permit

    As expected, the troubled Woodstock 50 festival today officially appealed the rejected permit from the Town of Vernon in Upstate New York, which includes Vernon Downs, the most recent proposed venue for the festival. Woodstock 50 is scheduled to take place Aug. 16-18, five weeks from today, and has no confirmed venue nor have tickets [...]

  • Sun Valley Scene: Media, Tech Titans

    Sun Valley Scene: Media, Tech Titans Mix and Mingle in the Mountains

    SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Say what you will about the times changing for the entertainment business, some things never do. The annual Allen & Co. getaway for media and tech moguls at the Sun Valley resort is still the only place you’ll find yourself sitting in an outdoor cafe, deep into a breezy conversation with [...]

  • NBA - Kate Jhaveri

    NBA Hires Tech-Marketing Vet Kate Jhaveri as CMO

    The National Basketball Assn. has poached Kate Jhaveri — most recently chief marketing officer at Amazon’s Twitch who also has worked at Twitter, Facebook and Microsoft– as its new CMO. Jhaveri starts at the NBA on Aug. 15, reporting to NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum. She replaces Pam El, who retired at the [...]

  • FCC Chairman Ajit Pai speaks with

    FCC Revises Children's Programming Rules for Broadcasters

    The FCC on Wednesday voted to revise some of the obligations that broadcast TV stations have to carry informational and educational programming for children. The changes, adopted on a 3-2 vote, reflect the push by broadcasters to loosen the obligations established under the landmark Children’s Television Act in 1990, which established a detailed set of [...]

  • She Is the Music, Columbia, Carnegie

    She Is the Music, Columbia and Carnegie Hall Host Workshop for Young Women

    Columbia Records partnered with She Is the Music and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute to present “She’s Next: A Music Industry Workshop for Young Women” yesterday. The program’s goal is to educate young women about today’s music industry and the careers that exist within it — including that of Columbia recording artist Jozzy, who wrote [...]

  • Donna Speciale

    WarnerMedia Ad Sales Chief Donna Speciale Departs in Shake-Up

    AT&T sent the ad-sales staff at WarnerMedia out to wrangle millions of dollars in critical support from advertisers in the industry’s recent “upfront” market. And once they were done, the company ousted their top executives. Donna Speciale, a Madison Avenue veteran who has led advertising sales at WarnerMedia’s cable-TV operations since 2012, will leave the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad