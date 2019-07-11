Pete Buttigieg Sets Hollywood Fundraisers With Ellen DeGeneres, Chelsea Handler and More

Pete Buttigieg has rescheduled several Hollywood fundraisers that were canceled last month after a police shooting in South Bend, Ind.

Buttigieg is set to appear at the Hancock Park home of Kevin MacLellan, chairman of global distribution and international at NBCUniversal, and Brian Curran on the evening of July 25. Co-hosts include Sean Hayes, Chelsea Handler, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Jason Bateman.

Earlier in the day, Buttigieg will attend a lunch fundraiser in West Hollywood with Nicole Avant, Jill Goldman, Vicki Kennedy, and Jeff Klein. In the late afternoon, he will attend another fundraiser at the home of Mike Rose and Ruben Rodriguez. Co-hosts of that event include Tammy Billick, Craig Dougherty, Tony Leonhardt, John Gile and Jeff Valenson.

Buttigieg was scheduled to hold several L.A. fundraisers on June 19, including one at the Beverly Hills home of Ryan Murphy. He canceled them in the wake of the June 16 police-involved shooting death of Eric Logan. Buttigieg, who has been mayor of South Bend since 2011, returned home to deal with the fallout.

The presidential hopeful announced a whopping $24.8 million fundraising haul for the second quarter, leading the Democratic field. Former Vice President Joe Biden came second with $21.5 million, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren at $19.1 million.

Tickets to the MacLellan-Curran reception can still be had for $500, as can tickets to the Avant lunch. The Rose-Rodriguez conversation has sold out at the $250 and $500 level, but still has tickets at $1000.