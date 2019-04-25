Paramount TV Ups Ken Basin to Head Business Affairs, Hires Liz Miller as Production SVP

Paramount Television announced that Ken Basin has been elevated to head of business affairs for the division, and Liz Miller has been hired as senior vice president of production.

David Goldman, the previous head of business affairs, has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Basin will report to Nicole Clemens, the president of Paramount Television. Miller will report to Executive Vice President of Production, Debra Bergman.

In January, Basin was promoted to executive vice president of business affairs for Paramount Television, taking on expanded responsibilities in connection with the division’s business strategy and operations. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of business affairs for the division, managing dealmaking for key studio projects such as Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and “Catch-22” on Hulu. Before joining Paramount, Basin was vice president of U.S. business affairs for Sony Pictures Television, and before that, a business affairs executive and later co-head of business affairs at Amazon Studios.

“Ken is an indispensable part of our team—a brilliant mind and great leader—and I couldn’t be more excited to have him oversee this arm of our division,” said Clemens.

Miller joined Paramount from Netflix, where she oversaw upcoming comedy and drama shows in various stages of development, pre-production, and production. Prior to that, Miller was senior vice president of production at CBS, where she managed over 15 ongoing drama and comedy series for the network, including “The Good Wife,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Blue Bloods” and “Madam Secretary,” among others. Miller also contributed to the launch of the network’s digital platform, CBS All Access. Miller is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“Liz is a seasoned executive with an incredible breadth of experience spanning both traditional network series as well as streaming—the ideal combination for Paramount TV,” says Bergman. “She has been a force behind some of the most iconic series in recent years, and we couldn’t be happier to have her joining the team.”

Miller began her new role on March 25th.