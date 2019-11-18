×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Justice Department Moves to End Paramount Antitrust Decrees

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee Makan Delrahim testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on his nomination, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
CREDIT: AP

The Department of Justice will seek to end the Paramount consent decrees, the landmark agreements that have barred studios from owning theaters for the last 70 years.

Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, made the announcement Monday in a speech to the American Bar Association fall forum on antitrust. He argued that the decrees are a relic of the past, as the old studio system has long since expired.

“We have determined that the decrees, as they are, no longer serve the public interest, because the horizontal conspiracy — the original violation animating the decrees — has been stopped,” Delrahim said. “The Division finds the consent decrees no longer meet consumer interests.”

The department announced in August 2018 that it would be reviewing the Paramount decrees.

The decrees sprang from a 1948 Supreme Court decision siding with the government in a decade-long battle with the major studios. The decision permanently divorced movie production from distribution. The decrees also barred anti-competitive practices in theatrical distribution, such as “block booking,” whereby multiple films are sold together, and “circuit dealing,” in which the studios have one contract with all theaters under a single circuit.

But as technologies have changed, the Justice Department has come to see the decrees as outdated. Studios can now sell their films directly to customers through streaming services. In his speech, Delrahim argued that the antitrust division should not stand in the way of “consumer-enhancing innovation,” even noting MoviePass, the failed subscription service.

“We cannot pretend that the business of film distribution and exhibition remains the same as it was 80 years ago,” he said.

The Justice Department will ask a court to terminate the decrees, with a two-year sunset on circuit dealing and block booking. He said the division is not declaring that those practices are now legal, however.

“Rather, consistent with modern antitrust law, the Division will review the vertical practices initially prohibited by the Paramount decrees using the rule of reason,” he said. “If credible evidence shows a practice harms consumer welfare, antitrust enforcers remain ready to act.”

More Biz

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    Justice Department Moves to End Paramount Antitrust Decrees

    The Department of Justice will seek to end the Paramount consent decrees, the landmark agreements that have barred studios from owning theaters for the last 70 years. Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, made the announcement Monday in a speech to the American Bar Association fall forum on antitrust. He argued that [...]

  • Viacom HQ LA

    ViacomCBS Sets HR and Inclusion Chiefs

    ViacomCBS has named corporate heads of HR and inclusion as the companies prepare for the merger that is set to close early next month. The soon-to-combine Viacom and CBS have tapped Nielsen alum Nancy Phillips to serve as exec VP and chief people officer. Viacom alum Marva Smalls will serve as global head of inclusion, [...]

  • Sony Pictures Studio Culver City

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Buys AT&T's Stake in Game Show Network

    Sony Pictures Entertainment has bought out AT&T’s minority interest in Game Show Network for about $500 million. The deal makes Sony the sole owner of GSN. AT&T had owned 42% of the company, which the telco giant inherited with its purchase of DirecTV in 2015. AT&T has been on a mission this year to pay [...]

  • John Malone

    John Malone Boosts Stake in Discovery With $75 Million Stock Purchase

    John Malone has upped his stake in Discovery Inc. by purchasing $75 million worth of stock on the open market. Malone picked up just under 2.7 million shares in Discovery at $28.03 on Nov. 14, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Malone was already the company’s single-largest individual shareholder who holds super-voting shares [...]

  • the firt Motley Crue books Nikki

    Motley Crue to Tour in 2020?

    Even though Motley Crue signed a legal document confirming that their lucrative 2014-15 “Final Tour” would be their last, the group is plotting a trek in 2020, sources tell Variety. Rolling Stone reported today that Def Leppard and Poison will be joining the group for the tour, which it says will include stadiums; reps for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad