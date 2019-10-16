Paradigm’s Tom Windish Teams With Future Classic to Launch Wilder Label

Future Classic and Paradigm agent Tom Windish today announce the formation of a new record label: Wilder, a singles oriented joint-venture set on creating a release pipeline for emerging young artists and bands. Wilder — named after Windish’s newborn son — launches today with the re-release of ”Applesauce” the first single from 19-year old Indiana-based singer and producer Sam.Sts. More singles are expected in the coming months.

Windish has a long history of spotting talent early in the game, with Lorde and Billie Eilish as just two of his more recent discoveries that have gone on to stardom, and Wilder is another outlet for that skill.

“Wilder is a means to get music released, promoted and discovered by as many people as possible,” he says. “Quite simply, we’re willing to promote and release music before anybody else is.”

Earlier this year Future Classic, the home to artists including Flume and Nick Murphy / Chet Faker, announced its Studio Residency program with Dropbox where emerging and unsigned artists can apply for two-week mentorships with the Future Classic team at their Los Angeles-based recording studio.

Sam.Sts (born Sam Latty) is a product of that collaborative residency, spending his two weeks at Future Classic last month writing with young producers and artists like Lecx Stacy, Naz, Matt Neighbour, Noah Breakfast and more.

“I’ve known Nathan and the Future Classic crew for a long time.” Windish says. “They have outstanding curation, creativity and work ethic. I cannot emphasize their long term approach to artist development enough, and for that reason I could not think of a better label partner.”

He sees Sam.Sts as a perfect artist to launch Wilder. “I just couldn’t stop playing it,” referring to “Applesauce,” the forthcoming debut single for Wilder. Nathan McLay, founder and CEO of Future Classic, agreed. “Sam’s amazing. His music has both depth and a sense of freedom and lightness. He’s fresh but also got old-school class.”

The Future Classic Residency is running until December. Interested applicants can learn more and apply via the following link: residency.futureclassic.com