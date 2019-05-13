Paradigm Hires Chappel McCollister as Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships

Paradigm Talent Agency has hired Chappel McCollister as senior VP of strategic partnerships, based in the agency’s Nashville office. According to the announcement, McCollister will represent Paradigm’s music clients, with a focus on the Nashville roster, across a range of areas including brand & corporate partnerships, premium VIP experiences, product licensing, and strategic investments.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome Chappel into our Paradigm Nashville collective,” said Nashville Office Leader Jonathan Levine. “We live in exciting times, filled with bountiful opportunities for the artists we’re privileged to serve. Chappel, with his extraordinary global purview and expertise, as well as his approach to artist development and career building, perfectly aligns with our philosophies of elevating our level of service and strategic partnerships to unprecedented heights.”

“I am extremely excited to join the Paradigm team,” said McCollister. “I have long admired their strategic approach to artist development. Paradigm’s passion for music and the artist is contagious. I’m honored to be a part of such an innovative and collaborative organization.”

Related Paradigm Hires Agents Nikita Adams, William Rodriguez Paradigm Names Marty Diamond Head of Global Music

McCollister joins Paradigm from the artist management company Sandbox Entertainment, where he executive produced the Showtime documentary chronicling Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 2017 tour, “Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul.” McCollister most recently worked with Mattel to launch their 60th anniversary of Barbie featuring Kelsea Ballerini, and oversaw Little Big Town’s wine brand, Four Cellars. Before coming to Sandbox, McCollister was the Director of Tour Partnerships at G7 Entertainment Marketing, where he oversaw global tour partnership activations including U2 with Salesforce, Taylor Swift with Keds and Diet Coke, and Pink with Covergirl.