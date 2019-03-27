×

Paradigm Hires Agents Nikita Adams, William Rodriguez

Paradigm Talent Agency has hired two new agents: Nikita Adams in the company’s unscripted department, and William Rodriguez as a comedy touring agent.

Rodriguez’s clients include Keenen Ivory Wayans, Piff the Magic Dragon, Tommy Davidson, Chad Prather, Aries Spears, and April Macie. Adams and Rodriguez will be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

“William and Nikita are widely respected executives throughout the industry, and are perfect additions as we grow our Unscripted and Comedy touring business,” said Andrew Ruf, Paradigm’s co-head of talent. “Their outlook on agenting is completely in line with Paradigm’s philosophy, with an integrity and focus on detail that enables us to fulfill our clients’ creative, commercial and personal aspirations while sustaining those careers over time. We welcome them to the team.”

Adams is a veteran production and development executive. Previously, she spent four years as a production executive at BET Networks, specializing in international territories. She was also the longtime director of development for Jamie Foxx’s Foxx-King Entertainment.

Rodriguez joins Paradigm from the Gersh Agency. Prior to that he was an agent at ICM Partners. He began his career in 1995 at Carsey-Werner Productions where he worked as a production assistant on the sitcom “3rd Rock from the Sun.”

