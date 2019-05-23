×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange ‘Won’t Survive’ Extradition to U.S.

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

After previously speaking out in support of her friend and WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, Pamela Anderson doesn’t think he would survive an extradition from the U.K. to the U.S.

“I hope he gets out of there, but I don’t think he’ll survive extradition. It can’t happen. It’s not even an option. We can’t have him come to America,” she told Variety at the amfAR Cannes Gala red carpet on Thursday.

Previously, Anderson berated the U.K. and Ecuadorian governments on Twitter following Assange’s arrest in London in April. The “Baywatch” actress befriended and frequently visited the journalist, who is wanted in a criminal investigation in the U.S., while he had political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. In May, Assange declined consent to be extradited to the U.S., where a maximum five-year prison sentence for leaking government documents awaits him.

Anderson said a “smear campaign” has been launched against Assange, and wrote a personal essay on Monday defending him against the U.S. charges and the Swedish sexual assault allegations raised in 2010.

Related

“He’s a great person and he’s doing a lot for us. We have to defend him and public opinion is really important for him and for justice. He’s kind of had this crazy smear campaign go on and we have to make sure we realize where it’s coming from. We need the press and the people to really get on his side,” she told Variety.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Biz

  • Jane Austin SAG AFTRA

    SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer Jane Austin Running for President

    Jane Austin, the National Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA, has become the third candidate for the presidency of the performers union, joining incumbent Gabrielle Carteris and Matthew Modine. Austin is running as an independent for the top post at SAG-AFTRA, which has 160,000 members. Carteris will seek re-election as the head of the ticket for the Unite [...]

  • Endeavor

    Endeavor Group Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering

    Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of talent agency WME, has filed to go public with a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EDR.” The filing was made Thursday, a day after the major Hollywood agencies and the Writers [...]

  • Lisbeth R Barron Investment Banker

    Investment Banker Lisbeth R. Barron on How She Became a Broadway Deal Specialist

    If you want to get a deal done on Broadway, call Lisbeth R. Barron. Barron is a veteran investment banker who launched her own shingle, Barron Intl. Group, in 2015. She has brokered a slew of deals throughout her career — which has included stops at S.G. Warburg and Bear Stearns — involving companies and [...]

  • The Prom Broadway

    'The Prom': How the Little Show That Could Found Its Way to the Tonys Dance

    Does a Broadway musical still count as an underdog if it’s got über-producer Ryan Murphy in its corner? It does if it’s “The Prom,” the labor of love from a team of Broadway veterans that’s carving out a place for itself as an original story on a street full of familiar titles and well-known brands. [...]

  • Mario Batali

    Mario Batali Charged With Assault and Battery in 2017 Groping Allegation

    On Friday, Mario Batali will be arraigned in a Boston courthouse regarding an indecent assault and battery charge after a woman accused the restaurateur of groping and kissing her in 2017, according to the New York Times. Several women have also accused Batali of sexual harassment. Batali has continuously denied the claims of sexual assault. [...]

  • lucian grainge: cannes lions media person

    Vivendi in Talks With Tencent About Universal Music Sale (Report)

    In the 10 months since Vivendi confirmed that it is seeking a buyer for as much as 50% of Universal Music Group, the industry has watched analysts’ proposed valuations of the company balloon from an initial $22 billion to as much as $50 billion. But according to a report in Bloomberg, private equity investors have [...]

  • Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall on

    Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall on the New Warner Chappell (EXCLUSIVE)

    Even by music industry standards, publishing is a pretty small world: It’s an ultra-specialized area of the business and a tight community where pretty much everyone knows each other. But although the two co-chairs of Warner Chappell Music Publishing — former Sony/ATV president of worldwide creative Guy Moot and former SONGS publishing partner Carianne Marshall [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad