Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades

By
Gene Maddaus

CREDIT: ABC7 Los Angeles

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that is threatening homes in Pacific Palisades, Calif., a wealthy neighborhood on the city’s West side.

The homes that are threatened are on Charmel Lane and Vista Grande Drive, north of Sunset Blvd. and west of Temescal Canyon Park. TV news images shows helicopters dropping water on the flames. Some homeowners were seen trying to fend off the flames with garden hoses, while others were seen fleeing the blaze as the fire crested the ridgeline.

One house appeared to have damage to the roof, but as of 11:50, firefighters were making significant progress in extinguishing the flames and it was not expected to threaten more streets.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a one-acre fire was reported at 10:39 a.m., and that it was running uphill in the area of 500 N. Palisades Dr. A plume of smoke could be seen across Los Angeles. The fire is believed to have burned about 30 acres.

Air and ground units from both the LAFD and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are responding to the blaze. There was no immediate word of any injuries.

A number of high-profile names live or own property in the area, including Hilary Swank, Dan Aykroyd and Ryan Kavanaugh.

The Los Angeles area has been experiencing Santa Ana winds and warm temperatures, with the area expecting a high of 91 degrees Monday.

 

