Oprah Winfrey Reflects on Toni Morrison’s Legacy: ‘There Is No Greater Writer’

One day after Nobel laureate Toni Morrison passed away at the age of 88, Oprah Winfrey told Variety that she knew the author’s death was coming and “thought (I) would be prepared for it.”
“When it actually does happen it’s always worse than you imagine,” Winfrey told Variety in an interview Tuesday.
Speaking about Morrison’s legacy and impact on African American culture, Winfrey said that in her view “there is no greater writer.”
In the beginning was the Word. Toni Morrison took the word and turned it into a Song…of Solomon, of Sula, Beloved, Mercy, Paradise Love, and more. She was our conscience. Our seer. Our truth-teller. She was a magician with language, who understood the Power of words. She used them to roil us, to wake us, to educate us and help us grapple with our deepest wounds and try to comprehend them. It is exhilarating and life-enhancing every time I read and share her work. This pic was her first appearance on the Oprah Show. She was Empress-Supreme among writers. Long may her WORDS reign!