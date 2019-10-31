×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Studios Shutter Pirate Site That Got More Traffic Than Hulu

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All

A coalition of major studios has obtained a settlement that shuts down Openload, a file-sharing site that got more traffic than Hulu or HBO Go.

Operating through the website openload.co, the site collected advertising revenue and paid users who uploaded videos based on the number of downloads. The site operated through 1,000 servers in Romania, France and Germany, according to the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, and provided content to 36 of the top 50 pirate sites in the world.

ACE has been pursuing the case for several months, and recently brought a legal action in Germany against the operators. The operators — who also ran a similar site called Streamango — agreed to shutter both sites and pay a “significant damage award,” according to an ACE press release.

Openload has been redirected to ACE’s website, which briefly crashed due to the heavy volume of traffic.

Openload claimed to follow procedures for taking down infringing content, but the site was identified last year in a report by the U.S. Trade Representative on “notorious markets.”

ACE is an coalition of the five major studios, plus Netflix, Amazon, and several other content providers.

The organization, which formed in 2017, has brought a series of lawsuits to shut down pirate sites and the manufacturers of hardware that can facilitate piracy. In August, the organization announced it had shuttered Vader Streams, a pirate operation based in Canada.

More Biz

  • Studios Shutter Pirate Site That Got

    Studios Shutter Pirate Site That Got More Traffic Than Hulu

    A coalition of major studios has obtained a settlement that shuts down Openload, a file-sharing site that got more traffic than Hulu or HBO Go. Operating through the website openload.co, the site collected advertising revenue and paid users who uploaded videos based on the number of downloads. The site operated through 1,000 servers in Romania, [...]

  • Lady Gaga Variety Cover Story

    Variety Wins Seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards

    Variety won seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards in New York on Wednesday night. The competition, between 1,000 finalists in 33 categories, recognized publications for print and digital design, as well as journalistic integrity in breaking news coverage, critical analysis and investigative reporting. Variety‘s website earned an Eddie & Ozzie award for general excellence. Executive editor [...]

  • Sam Taylor

    Publishing and A&R Executive Sam Taylor Out at Kobalt

    Sam Taylor is no longer with Kobalt Music, Variety has learned. His unexpected exit comes just four months after his promotion to executive vice president, creative; the reason for his departure was unclear at the time of this article’s publication. A rep for Kobalt declined comment, although a source close to the situation confirmed his departure, [...]

  • Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

    Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

    Downtown Music Holdings today named Molly Neuman president of Songtrust, the company’s technology solution for global music royalty collection and publishing administration. In her new role, effective immediately, Neuman will lead all day-to-day operations for Songtrust, including client relations, product, and engineering, as well as society and services relations. The move was announced today by [...]

  • Callan McAuliffe as Alden - The

    AMC Networks Turns to 'Hyper-Focused' Streaming Strategy as Linear Growth Prospects Dim

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan outlined a shift in focus to growing the company’s niche subscription streaming services during a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday. AMC Networks’ third-quarter earnings release underscored the economic headwinds facing the owner of AMC, BBC America and other cable channels. Sapan told analysts that the company is [...]

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Tops Earnings Estimates, Posts Record $12.5 Billion Services Revenue

    Ahead of its debut of Apple TV Plus, Apple posted financial results for the September 2019 quarter that were well above Wall Street estimates and included an all-time high $12.5 billion in services revenue, up 18% year over year. The tech giant reported revenue of $64.0 billion (up 1.8%) and net income of $13.69 billion [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad