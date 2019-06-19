Nxivm Founder Keith Raniere Convicted of Sex Trafficking

Keith Raniere, the founder of the Nvixm sex cult, was convicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges on Wednesday.

The jurors deliberated for about five hours before returning with guilty verdicts on all seven counts, including racketeering and forced labor conspiracy charges. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 25, and faces the possibility of life in prison.

“Keith Raniere’s crime spree has ended and his victims will finally see justice,” said Richard Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a press conference outside court. “His crimes and the crimes of his co-conspirators, ruined marriages, careers, fortunes, and lives.”

Raniere was arrested in March 2018 and accused of using a network of self-help groups to lure women into his sex cult. The actress Allison Mack, best known for appearing on “Smallville,” pleaded guilty in April for her role as a recruiter for the cult.

The trial lasted nearly six weeks, and included testimony from several of the women involved. The trial included allegations that Raniere had coerced the women into a form of sexual slavery. Some women were tattooed with Raniere’s initials. His defense team argued that the women made “adult choices” to participate in the group.