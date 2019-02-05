×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NPR Host Audie Cornish Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Audie Cornish CAA
CREDIT: Courtesy of CAA

NPR’s Audie Cornish has signed with CAAVariety has learned exclusively.

Cornish is currently the co-host of NPR’s afternoon news magazine program “All Things Considered,” which boasts an average audience of 14 million listeners per week. She is also the host of “NPR Presents,” a long-form conversation series with creatives about their projects, processes, and shaping culture in America.

Previously, she was the host of “Weekend Edition Sunday.” Cornish also reported from Capitol Hill for NPR News, specializing in financial industry policy. She was also part of NPR’s six-person reporting team during the 2008 presidential election, and had a featured role in the coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Prior to joining NPR, she worked for WBUR in Boston, covering regional news including the legalization of same-sex marriage and the sexual abuse scandal in the Boston Roman Catholic Archdiocese.

Cornish graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Biz

  • MGM Sues Nevada Man For Infringing

    MGM Sues Nevada Man for Infringing on United Artists Trademark

    MGM filed a trademark suit on Tuesday accusing a Nevada man of infringing on the United Artists brand. The suit alleges that James Schramm launched United Artist Studios and the United Artist Film Festival — both without the “s” — in an attempt to profit off the historic studio’s name. The litigation comes the same [...]

  • Audie Cornish CAA

    NPR Host Audie Cornish Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    NPR’s Audie Cornish has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Cornish is currently the co-host of NPR’s afternoon news magazine program “All Things Considered,” which boasts an average audience of 14 million listeners per week. She is also the host of “NPR Presents,” a long-form conversation series with creatives about their projects, processes, and shaping culture [...]

  • UTA Acquires Digital Media Firm DBA

    UTA Acquires Digital Media Firm DBA

    UTA has acquired the talent representation firm Digital Brand Architects as it expands in the arena of working with digital media stars and influencers. DBA has been co-owned by Irving Azoff’s Azoff Company since 2013. The acquisition also brings to UTA the company’s stake in Digital Brand Products, a merchandising arm that develops licensed products [...]

  • US Capitol

    Music Modernization Act's Mechanical Licensing Collective Takes Shape

    The National Music Publishers’ Association, the Nashville Songwriters Association International and the Songwriters of North America today unveiled the board members and endorsements for their Mechanical Licensing Collective submission to the U.S. Copyright Office. Members of the various boards and committees include representatives from most major music publishers and performing-rights organizations, as well as several [...]

  • Zac Brown BandZac Brown Band in

    Zac Brown Band Signs With BMG

    Country-rock titans the Zac Brown Band have signed a new global licensing agreement with BMG for their yet-untitled forthcoming studio album, the company announced today. The new album is the group’s first since 2017’s “Welcome Home,” and comes as the band is preparing to kick off the second leg of their successful “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour in March as well as [...]

  • Warner Music Group Unveils Dates for

    Warner Music Group Unveils Dates for Move Into New Headquarters (EXCLUSIVE)

    Warner Music Group today announced the dates for its move into a new state-of-the-art building in Los Angeles’ downtown Arts District. Warner/Chappell, the company’s music publishing arm, will relocate on February 25. Warner Bros. Records will move on March 18, along with the west coast teams for Atlantic, Elektra, Rhino, WEA, and ADA. WMG’s L.A. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad