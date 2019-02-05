NPR Host Audie Cornish Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

NPR’s Audie Cornish has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively.

Cornish is currently the co-host of NPR’s afternoon news magazine program “All Things Considered,” which boasts an average audience of 14 million listeners per week. She is also the host of “NPR Presents,” a long-form conversation series with creatives about their projects, processes, and shaping culture in America.

Previously, she was the host of “Weekend Edition Sunday.” Cornish also reported from Capitol Hill for NPR News, specializing in financial industry policy. She was also part of NPR’s six-person reporting team during the 2008 presidential election, and had a featured role in the coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Prior to joining NPR, she worked for WBUR in Boston, covering regional news including the legalization of same-sex marriage and the sexual abuse scandal in the Boston Roman Catholic Archdiocese.

Cornish graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.