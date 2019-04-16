×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Pays Tribute to His Dad With Cannabis Company

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All

C.J. (Christopher Jordan) Wallace, son of the late, legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G., recalls feeling a flush of pride as he moved to Los Angeles as an eight-year-old. As he and his mother, singer Faith Evans, listened to LL Cool J’s classic “Going Back to Cali,” he recalls, “I can remember feeling proud, knowing he always wanted to move here.”

C.J. has worked as an actor, playing his young father in the 2009 biopic “Notorious” and working in films like “Everything Must Go” and “Kicks” as well as the TV series, “Scream.” And his latest venture is related to his dad’s legacy as well: the cannabis brand Think BIG, a partnership with the brand Lowell Herb Co., with a pre-roll pack dubbed “The Frank White Creative Blend,” named after the Christopher Walken drug-dealer character in Abel Ferrara’s “King of New York,” It was an alter ego adopted by his father and first heard on “The What,” a track from BIG’s 1994 classic “Ready to Die.” The company will produce cannabis products —such pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, apparel, stationary, pens and more.

Related

In conjunction with his partners, including marketing guru and noted photographer Willie Mack, Wallace’s Think BIG was inspired by his parents’ use of cannabis and the CBD treatments that ended up helping his younger brother, who suffered from autism.

“Cannabis is something I’ve always been connected to, even at a young age,” he explains, adding that Think BIG was “born of a shared mission for social justice and a fundamental goal to herald in a new era where cannabis is no longer considered contraband, but a catalyst for creativity.” As part of their goal, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Prison Arts Project, which is dedicated to providing arts instruction for the incarcerated, with the goal of positively influencing their views on themselves and the world around them.

Wallace was inspired by stories of his dad writing in journals while jailed on marijuana-possession charges, planting the seeds of his successful career as a rapper.

Mack, who saw the benefits of medicinal marijuana in treating AIDS patients, says, “We want to remove the stigma and the lies surrounding cannabis by having a larger conversation around what the plant has done, can do and how we should interact with it.”

“The goal is to celebrate cannabis,” says Lowell marketing director Dominic Grech, one of the company’s first employees. “We’re tired of the negative stigma surrounding it. We felt C. J. and Willie were the perfect pair for us to get in business with.”

Wallace personally visited farms and greenhouses to put together his Hybrid, Sativa-dominant blend, which is 50% Orange Sherbet, 25% Banjo and 25% Rattlesnake Sour Diesel.  Frank White Limited Blend is available as an 1/8th pack, which includes seven .5 gram pre-rolls.

C.J. insists he and his older sister T’yanna have come to terms with their father’s still-unsolved murder, but wouldn’t mind something to commemorate Biggie at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire Blvd., where he was shot emerging from a party at the Petersen Automotive Museum after appearing at a “Soul Train Music Awards” taping. A Christopher Wallace Way has been named in his hometown of Brooklyn.

Says Lowell Herb’s Grech, “From a brand and marketing standpoint, we wanted to create a business that honors and respects C.J.’s father without being built on his name.”

Indeed, C.J. sees Think BIG as a way of getting people to see his father “in a different light,” explaining, “All I heard growing up was the bad stuff… that he was a drug dealer, a gangsta rapper, a criminal. Now that I’ve grown older, I realize he was a father, a loving son, someone who cared about his friends, girlfriends and wives.  That’s what I want to honor.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Pays Tribute to

    Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Pays Tribute to His Dad With Cannabis Company

    C.J. (Christopher Jordan) Wallace, son of the late, legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G., recalls feeling a flush of pride as he moved to Los Angeles as an eight-year-old. As he and his mother, singer Faith Evans, listened to LL Cool J’s classic “Going Back to Cali,” he recalls, “I can remember feeling proud, knowing he always [...]

  • Danny Boyle

    Danny Boyle Boards Alan McGee Biopic 'Creation Stories'

    Danny Boyle has come on board rock music biopic “Creation Stories,” about music mogul Alan McGee, as exec producer. Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng have joined the cast of the film, which is being sold by Metro International. Irvine Welsh, who wrote the novel that was adapted as Boyle’s movie “Trainspotting,” and Dean [...]

  • Guava Island

    'Guava Island' Explained: Understanding Donald Glover and Rihanna's Surprise Film

    Donald Glover continues to grow and impress as an artist, adding the short film “Guava Island” to his already impressive resume of Grammy-winning music as Childish Gambino and his Emmy-winning show “Atlanta.” The 55-minute movie seemingly came out of nowhere. In early April, Spotify began running ads for “Guava Island” and created a hidden playlist [...]

  • Madonna

    Madonna Reveals Release Date for New Single ‘Medellin’

    Like many people watching the Coachella livestream from home over the weekend, Madonna was quite busy on social media, posting a series of cryptic teasers for her forthcoming 14 the studio album “Madame X.” Today she revealed that the first single from that album is a collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma and is named after [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Clinton inauguration

    Pulitzer Prizes: Aretha Franklin, Trump Tax Cheating Story Honored

    Donald Trump will have something to hate tweet about this afternoon. The Pulitzer Prizes awarded two hard-hitting investigations into the 45th president during its annual ceremony on Monday. The New York Times earned a prize in explanatory reporting for an 18-month investigation into the elaborate steps that Trump and his family went to in an [...]

  • Watch BTS Sing 'Shallow,' Shout Out

    Watch BTS Perform 'Shallow,' Shout Out Halsey

    The boys of BTS broke out into song when discussing their favorite US movies and musical artists on SiriusXM’s “Morning Mash Up.” Related Bert Padell, Accountant to the Stars, Dies at 84 TV Review: 'Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.' on USA The group, coming off a weekend that saw them perform [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad