Nonesuch Promotes Dan Cohen to Senior VP of Marketing

Dan Cohen has been named Nonesuch Records’ senior vice president of marketing, the company announced today. In his new role, Cohen oversees marketing, sales, publicity, new media, and content creation for the long-running Warner Music Group label. Cohen reports to Nonesuch President David Bither and is based at the label’s headquarters in New York.

Cohen succeeds the label’s longtime marketing chief, Peter Clancy, who retired in late 2018 after 35 years with the company.

“Dan made significant contributions to Nonesuch in his first year with us and we are fortunate to have someone of his expertise and judgment to take on these new responsibilities,” said Bither. “The stability of Nonesuch’s core management team has been one of our great strengths. In a time of transition, it is most reassuring to be able to turn to Dan, and I look forward to Nonesuch continuing to benefit from the rich experience he brings us.”

Cohen added, “Succeeding Peter Clancy, who is a true legend in the business, is humbling and a great challenge. My goal is to help build on the rich legacy of Nonesuch Records, and I know that under the leadership of David Bither and with our amazing roster of artists and incredible staff, we can do that.”

Prior to joining Nonesuch in early 2018, Cohen was vice president of marketing at Republic Records, where he worked with artists including Lorde, James Blake and John Mellencamp. He began his music business career in 1994 as a publicist, handling PR for the Real World label (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sheila Chandra) before transitioning to Astralwerks Records to run their publicity department. While there, he oversaw press campaigns for Air, The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Basement Jaxx and others. He also held senior marketing positions at Caroline Distribution, Capitol Records and Girlie Action Media, where he started the firm’s marketing division.