NLGJA to Honor Variety’s Claudia Eller With Lisa Ben Award

Claudia Eller (Co-Editor-In-Chief of Variety) attends Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Cipriani Midtown on April 5, 2019 in New York City.Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime, Inside, Cipriani 42nd St, New York, USA - 05 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutt

NLGJA will honor Variety co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller with the Lisa Ben Award for Achievement in Features Coverage.

Long-time Hollywood journalist and now Variety‘s senior film awards, events and lifestyle editor Marc Malkin will present Eller with the award during the exclusive benefit in Los Angeles on May 31.

“Claudia understands the importance of LGBTQ representation, not just in the composition of the newsroom, but also in the stories we’re putting out,” said NLGJA president Sharif Durhams. “From one-off features of out entertainers to an entire special issue surrounding marriage equality, as Editor-in-Chief of Variety, Claudia has taken the publication’s inclusive reporting to the next level.”

With past recipients including Malkin, People Magazine’s editor-in-chief Henry Goldblatt, and The Advocate Magazine’s editor-at-large Diane Anderson-Minshall, the Lisa Ben Award recognizes journalists spearheading engaging and in-depth LGBTQ reporting.

Eller hails from the Los Angeles Times, where she spent 20 years reporting on the entertainment industry before coming to Variety as co-editor-in-chief alongside Andrew Wallenstein. Before returning as an editor, Eller worked as film reporter for Variety from 1989 to 1993 and has been a recipient of several journalism awards throughout her career. As a leading voice in the entertainment publishing industry, she has been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and Gerald Loeb Award.

“Since joining the Variety family, I’ve seen firsthand how Claudia champions inclusion in the newsroom,” said Malkin. “As a longtime member of NLGJA, I am thrilled to recognize Claudia’s decades-long commitment to diverse and inclusive storytelling.”

Chaired by NLGJA board director Senta Scarborough, L.A Exclusive will take place at the L.A LGBT Center’s The Village from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m on May 31. Event tickets are available online at www.nlgja.org.

