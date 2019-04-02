Nipsey Hussle Slaying Suspect Identified by Police

The LAPD on Monday night identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as the suspect in the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating Holder. According to detectives, Holder shot Hussle outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives allege that he got into a white 2016 Chevy Cruze, license plate number 7RJD742, and fled the scene. Police believe the getaway car was driven by an unidentified woman.

Two others were also injured in the shooting. Hussle, whose given name was Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. An autopsy was performed on Monday, which determined that he died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call (323) 786-5100.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

On Monday evening, police cleared a vigil outside Marathon Clothing in Hyde Park after a fight provoked a stampede. Two people were critically injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, including one person who was hit by a car. The other had a “penetrating, traumatic injury” — an apparent stab wound. A total of 19 people were taken to the hospital, most of whom suffered non life-threatening injuries in the rush to get away from the scene.

Hussle was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album for “Victory Lap,” his 2018 major label debut. He was well known in South L.A. as a supporter of local arts and education initiatives.