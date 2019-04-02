Nipsey Hussle Shooting Suspect Possibly Apprehended

Sheriff’s deputies may have apprehended Eric Holder, the 29-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.

Deputies at the L.A. County Sheriff’s Lakewood station got a call at 12:53 p.m. from a person who had seen someone matching Holder’s description, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida. The deputies arrived on the scene and arrested the person without incident.

Detectives from the LAPD South Bureau are on their way to Lakewood to confirm whether the person is in fact the suspect, said LAPD Officer Tony Im.

A manhunt has been underway since Sunday, when Hussle was shot and killed outside Marathon Clothing at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. Police identified Holder as the suspect on Monday night, and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Holder and Hussle are believed to have known each other, said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Though both men had gang affiliations, the motive for the shooting was believed to be personal and not gang-related.

Holder has yet to be charged in the shooting. Two other men were also injured. Hussle was a well known rapper who wrote about his Crenshaw-area neighborhood. His first major label album, “Victory Lap,” was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album.

Nineteen people were hospitalized after a stampede at a memorial at Hussle’s store on Monday night. Fire officials said two were critically injured, one of whom was stabbed and another of whom was hit by a car. Moore said the stampede began when one person displayed a gun, and a second person struggled to disarm the person.