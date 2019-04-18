Nicki Minaj Parts Ways With Longtime Managers (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicki Minaj has parted ways with Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/ Maverick Management, two sources close to the situation confirm to Variety. She had worked with the pair for the majority of her career.

One source says the decision was mutual and amicable, and there was no specific reason for the split, adding that the rapper currently does not have a manager.

A different source tells Variety that during Minaj’s guest appearance at Ariana Grande’s headlining Coachella set on Sunday night — which was plagued with sound problems — an individual asked where the rapper’s manager was and was told, “There’s no one, she’s looking for new management now.”

A rep for Minaj did not immediately grant Variety‘s request for comment.

The veteran rapper thrives on drama, but last year saw an unusual amount even by her standards. While her “Queen“ album, released in August of 2018, was a success, a planned coheadlining North American tour with Future was postponed in August due to production issues and was bumped to this year; several dates on the European leg of the tour earlier this year were also postponed. Rescheduled dates have not been announced for the North American tour.

She also got into a widely reported physical altercation with Cardi B — which she later called “mortifying and humiliating” — during New York Fashion Week in September.

Variety will have more on this situation as it develops.