×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Newsweek Sets Plans to Form Film and Distribution Unit

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
MINIMUM USAGE FEE £35. Please call Rex Features on 020 7278 7294 with any queriesMandatory Credit: Photo by Juice/REX/Shutterstock (7538732a)Balcony seating and stage in empty theaterVARIOUS
CREDIT: Juice/REX/Shutterstock

Newsweek Magazine intends to start Newsweek Studios, a film and distribution company that will focus on newsworthy and documentary content from filmmakers around the world. Pierce Cravens, a producer and actor, will lead the operation and has been named president.

“We’re interested in acquiring and developing projects from emerging and established filmmakers. Our mandate includes short form and long form projects on subjects about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics,” Cravens said via email. He cited examples such as “Period. End of Sentenced,” the short-form documentary about women in India working to improve feminine hygiene that was picked up by Netflix, or “Running With Beto,” a 2019 documentary film that followed former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke in his campaign for the U.S. Senate that aired on HBO.

Cravens has produced ventures that have been sold to Netflix, Showtime and Amazon. He recently produced “Saint Frances” and is currently in post-production on “1 Night in San Diego.” In a statement Cravens said he is,  “excited about the prospect of bringing the stalwart news brand to a more diverse and broader market. It is a refreshing and unique opportunity to be involved with a historically significant publication such as Newsweek that is also so forward thinking.”

“Creating an advertising driven product for Connected Television is an important strategic effort for Newsweek as we continue to grow our brand and our audience,” said Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek, in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Pierce Cravens to launch Newsweek Studios”.

Newsweek was acquired from IAC by IBT Media in 2013.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Film

  • Amblin Partners Logo

    Sue Fleishman Departing Amblin Partners

    Sue Fleishman, head of communications for Amblin Partners, has left the company after a five-year run. She will return to her own independent consulting company, September Media, Amblin said in a press release. Fleishman joined Amblin, Steven Spielberg’s production company, after stints running communications at Warner Bros. and Universal Studios. In a statement Fleishman called [...]

  • MINIMUM USAGE FEE £35. Please call

    Newsweek Sets Plans to Form Film and Distribution Unit

    Newsweek Magazine intends to start Newsweek Studios, a film and distribution company that will focus on newsworthy and documentary content from filmmakers around the world. Pierce Cravens, a producer and actor, will lead the operation and has been named president. “We’re interested in acquiring and developing projects from emerging and established filmmakers. Our mandate includes [...]

  • Jaume Collet-Serra to Direct DC's 'Black

    Jaume Collet-Serra Eyed to Direct DC's 'Black Adam' Starring Dwayne Johnson

    “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra and Dwayne Johnson are reuniting for Johnson’s first foray into the comic-book world. Sources tell Variety that Collet-Serra is in negotiations to direct Johnson in the New Line film “Black Adam,” based on the DC Comics character. According to insiders, the film is a priority for the studio following the [...]

  • John Singleton

    Sony Pictures Renames Theater in Honor of John Singleton

    Sony Pictures Entertainment has renamed one of its theaters the John Singleton Theater in honor of the Academy and Emmy Award-nominated director, screenwriter, and producer who died in April. “We are so pleased that Sony Pictures will be honoring our father in this way,” said Justice and Maasai Singleton. “It is such a fitting tribute [...]

  • DF-10571 - Sophie Turner stars as

    Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Takes Off With $5 Million on Thursday Night

    “Dark Phoenix,” the film that closes out the current X-Men franchise, opened with $5 million in ticket sales Thursday night. The 12th installment of the series and the first to be distributed by Disney is expected to have an opening weekend of $40 million to $50 million. The Thursday night numbers, while solid, come in [...]

  • Winston Duke

    Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård to Star in Supernatural Film 'Nine Days'

    Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, David Rysdahl and Bill Skarsgård will star in the supernatural film “Nine Days,” the feature debut from director Edson Oda. Duke will play a recluse living in an otherworldly home who interviews human souls for the privilege of being born. Beetz, Wong, Rysdahl and Skarsgård will play the interviewees. [...]

  • 'The Lavender Scare' Review: An Essential

    Film Review: 'The Lavender Scare'

    When fear and paranoia get their hooks into a society, they can invade people’s minds in revealing metaphorical ways. Donald Trump, in his rise to the presidency, stoked fear and hostility toward immigrants, and also churned up racism against African-Americans. As monumental — and hideous — as both those hatreds are, you can argue that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad