News Anchors Take Shelter on Live TV During Earthquake (Watch)

Southern California was left rattled on Friday night for the second time in as many days after a 7.1 magnitude quake -centered, again, near the town of Ridgecrest – rocked the city of Los Angeles.

CBS LA news anchors Juan Fernandez and Sara Donchey were live on the air when the violent tremors hit.

“We are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment,” Donchey said. “We’re making sure nothing is going to come down in the studio here.”

Visibly scared, Donchey grabbed Fernandez’s arm. “This is a very strong earthquake,” she said. “8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan.”

Donchey proceeded to take cover as the network abruptly paused for commercial break.

Watch the video below: