News Anchors Take Shelter on Live TV During Earthquake (Watch)

Southern California was left rattled on Friday night for the second time in as many days after a 7.1 magnitude quake -centered, again, near the town of Ridgecrest – rocked the city of Los Angeles. CBS LA news anchors Juan Fernandez and Sara Donchey were live on the air when the violent tremors hit. “We [...]
Numerous parkgoers at Disneyland reported on Twitter that rides were shut for safety inspections after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Southern California Friday evening at 8:19 p.m. Patrons also left movie theaters, while the Dodgers game continued uninterrupted after a short lull. At Disneyland and Monorail stopped because of earthquake. pic.twitter.com/66ZT6uIW08 — Angela Kim (@angelaishere) [...]
The U.S. Copyright Office today announced that it has designated the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC) — which is backed by the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), and the Songwriters of North America (SONA) — as the new entity tasked with licensing and administering rights under the Music Modernization Act. [...]
The young man who alleges Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his civil suit against the actor. Spacey is still expected to go to trial this fall on a charge of indecent assault stemming from the incident. The alleged victim, whose name is being withheld, claims that Spacey gave [...]
UPDATED: The strongest earthquake in several years swayed the greater Los Angeles area on Thursday morning. The long, rolling quake measured 6.4 in magnitude and was centered in the remote Searles Valley area near Ridgecrest in San Bernardino County, over a hundred miles away from Los Angeles. The moderately large shaker was felt over a [...]
Nexstar-owned stations in nearly 100 markets across the country have gone dark on AT&T’s DirecTV as the companies battle it out over a new retransmission consent deal covering dozens of Big Four network affiliates. Nexstar said the stations went down at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 3 after DirecTV rejected an offer to extend the [...]
Dylan Jones spent more than 20 years working in the music industry, specializing in public relations for MTV in his native England then moving on to Music Choice and EMI, where he led corporate communications for the recorded arm through its 2011 sale to Universal Music Group. Jones went solo soon after and currently holds [...]