World Leaders, Stars React to New Zealand Mosque Shootings: ‘My Country Is Weeping and So Am I’

A terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, left at least 49 people dead and injured dozens of others on Friday.

Three men and one woman were taken into custody on Friday evening, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush. One of them, a man in his late 20s, has been charged with murder.

Of those killed, 41 were worshipping at the Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch during Friday prayers. Several more were killed at another mosque in the nearby neighborhood Linwood.

The gunmen live-streamed horrific footage of their attack on Facebook. Video was also posted on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

“This is and will be one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “It is clear that this can now only be described as a terror attack.”

Other world leaders, including President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and British Prime Minister Theresa May offered condolences.

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

In a manifesto posted on social media, the purported shooter reportedly described Trump as a “symbol of renewed white identity.”

YouTuber PewDiePie, who was allegedly also named by the gunman, condemned the attacks as well.

Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2019

On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 15, 2019

My heart breaks for New Zealand & the global Muslim community. We must continue to fight the perpetuation and normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms. White supremacist terrorists must be condemned by leaders everywhere. Their murderous hatred must be stopped. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2019

New Zealand filmmaker and “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, John Legend, Russell Crowe, and other Hollywood figures also expressed devastation.

My heart is broken. My country is weeping and so am I. I am dying knowing that this kind of hatred can happen in my homeland. All my love goes out to Christchurch, the victims, the families, the Muslim community, and all who have chosen our islands as their home. This is not us. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 15, 2019

More heartbreaking and enraging news, my deepest sympathy to those lost in another racist bigoted killing in New Zealand — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 15, 2019

The killings in New Zealand are so horrific and heartbreaking. This white supremacist terrorist movement is so destructive here and abroad. We need to unite against it. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 15, 2019

40 dead in NZ.

Senseless, pointless, cruel deaths.

My heart breaks for all the families involved, and for the beautiful people of New Zealand to whose hearts this pain will attach, for a long time.

Kia Kaha. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 15, 2019

My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and the people of New Zealand. This is a horrific act of terror but please know that the world stands with you. I stand with you. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 15, 2019

Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” – MLK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 15, 2019

My ❤️ goes out to all the families of the victims of today’s horrific mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. #christchurchshooting — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) March 15, 2019