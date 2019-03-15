×
World Leaders, Stars React to New Zealand Mosque Shootings: ‘My Country Is Weeping and So Am I’

New Zealand shooting
CREDIT: Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock

A terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, left at least 49 people dead and injured dozens of others on Friday.

Three men and one woman were taken into custody on Friday evening, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush. One of them, a man in his late 20s, has been charged with murder.

Of those killed, 41 were worshipping at the Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch during Friday prayers. Several more were killed at another mosque in the nearby neighborhood Linwood.

The gunmen live-streamed horrific footage of their attack on Facebook. Video was also posted on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

“This is and will be one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “It is clear that this can now only be described as a terror attack.”

Other world leaders, including President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and British Prime Minister Theresa May offered condolences.

“My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques,” Trump tweeted. “49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”

In a manifesto posted on social media, the purported shooter reportedly described Trump as a “symbol of renewed white identity.”

YouTuber PewDiePie, who was allegedly also named by the gunman, condemned the attacks as well.

“Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand,” Obama wrote. “We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms.”

“On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch,” May said. “My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence.”

“My heart breaks for New Zealand & the global Muslim community,” former first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote. “We must continue to fight the perpetuation and normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms. White supremacist terrorists must be condemned by leaders everywhere. Their murderous hatred must be stopped.”

New Zealand filmmaker and “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, John Legend, Russell Crowe, and other Hollywood figures also expressed devastation.

