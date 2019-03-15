×

Multiple Fatalities Reported in New Zealand Mass Shooting

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Police keep watch at a park across the road from a a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers, as New Zealand police warned people to stay indoors as they tried to determine if more than one gunman was involved. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
CREDIT: AP

Two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand were attacked Friday afternoon when at least one gunman opened fire, with “multiple fatalities” reported by New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush, who would not give a more specific number.

According to L.A. Times, local reports are indicating the death toll from the shooting, which began around 1:40 p.m. local time, could be between nine and 27 dead.

Four people are in custody, including three men and one woman. Police found multiple explosive devices in vehicles stopped as the shootings unfolded; the devices have since been defused. Schools were temporarily put on lockdown in the city, which is the largest on the South Island of New Zealand, with a population of about 400,000. Police also advised all mosques nationally to lock their doors.

“This is and will be one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said at a news conference.

New Zealand police indicated that “extremely distressing footage” of the shooting was streamed online as the events took place. Police asked that the link not be shared and wrote on Twitter that they are “working to have any footage removed.”

The New York Times reported that someone appearing to be the gunman posted links to a manifesto on Twitter and 8chan, where he also posted a link to his Facebook page, saying that he would soon livestream the shooting. The 17-minute video includes multiple instances of the gunman firing on victims inside the mosque.

“New Zealand Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video,” a Facebook spokeswoman told CNN.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted to Twitter that while it had no indication that any related attacks would be carried out in the city, it would increase patrolling around L.A. mosques “out of an abundance of caution.”

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Digital

  • Police keep watch at a park

    Multiple Fatalities Reported in New Zealand Mass Shooting

    Two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand were attacked Friday afternoon when at least one gunman opened fire, with “multiple fatalities” reported by New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush, who would not give a more specific number. According to L.A. Times, local reports are indicating the death toll could be between nine and 27 dead. Four [...]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Picks up Taiwanese Series 'Green Door'

    Netflix has picked up global rights to Mandarin-language TV horror-thriller series “Green Door.” It debuted on Taiwan’s Public Television Service from Feb. 16, with new episodes playing every Saturday. On-demand streaming on Netflix begins from March 16, 2019. The six-episode show is adapted from Taiwanese author Joseph Chen’s novel of the same title. It tells [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14:

    Amazon's Alexa Wins Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards

    Apparently even AI systems can win awards these days. Alongside Taylor Swift and 5 Seconds of Summer, Amazon’s famous AI voice assistant Alexa also received an award at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Game Changer Tech Award, the first award of its kind presented at the event, recognizes technology that brings music listeners closer [...]

  • Chris Cox - Facebook

    Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, WhatsApp Head Chris Daniels Are Exiting

    Two high-ranking Facebook execs — chief product officer Chris Cox and Chris Daniels, who has run the WhatsApp messaging product — are leaving the company. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the changes in a memo to employees, which Facebook shared in its news blog. The departures come after Zuckerberg last week outlined a new privacy vision [...]

  • The-Bachelorette-Trista-Ryan’s-Wedding

    First Seasons of 'The Bachelor,' 'The Bachelorette' to Stream Free on Tubi

    Free-streaming TV service Tubi has accepted the rose — with a throwback to the very first runs of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Starting April 1, the ad-supported video on demand service will offer the first seasons of reality-dating shows “The Bachelor” (from 2002) and “The Bachelorette” (from 2003). It also will stream “The Bachelorette: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad